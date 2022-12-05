Series Preview vs. Ontario: December 7

The Henderson Silver Knights take on the Ontario Reign at Toyota Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Puck drop for the game is set for 7 p.m. PT.

NOTES

Henderson stands ninth in the Pacific Division. Through their first 22 games of the season, the Silver Knights are 6-15-0-1.

Jonas Rondbjerg (7G, 7A)is tied with Sheldon Rempal (6G, 8A)and Byron Froese (3G, 11A) to lead the team in scoring with 14 points. Rondbjerg additionally leads the team in goals, and has recorded four points in the Silver Knights' last five games. Froese has scored five points in the last five games.

Goaltender Jiri Patera has played in 11 games. He holds a GAA of 3.03 and a save percentage of 0.902. In his most recent start on Nov. 27, against the San Diego Gulls, he posted two goals against, stopping 32 shots.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Reign sit third in the Pacific Division with 19 games played. Through those 19 games, they are 12-6-0-1.

T.J. Tynan leads the scoring for Ontario with 20 points (1G, 19A) this season. Quinton Byfield (7G, 3A) leads the team in goals with seven. Alex Turcotte and Byfield have both recorded five points over the last five games.

Matthew Villalta has played seven games for Ontario. He holds a GAA of 2.19 and a save percentage of 0.927. The other half of the Reign's goaltending tandem, Pheonix Copley, is currently with the LA Kings.

LAST TIME AROUND

Henderson last faced Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20 in a home-and-home series. On November 19, they triumphed over the Reign, 3-1. Defenseman Daniil Miromanov and forwards Gage Quinney and Sheldon Rempal led Henderson's offense. Both Miromanov and Rempal recorded two-point nights. Jiri Patera turned aside 33 of 34 shots, earning third star of the game.

They dropped the second contest against the Reign, 3-2, with goals from Quinney and Ivan Morozov. Morozov's goal was the first of his AHL career.

KNIGHTLY RECAP

On Saturday, Dec. 3, the Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the shootout, 3-2, at home. Jonas Rondbjerg scored the Lucky Launch goal for the second year in a row. Pavel Dorofeyev tied the game in regulation and Byron Froese (2A) recorded a two point night. Michael Hutchinson stopped 26 of 28 shots

ACTIVE HSK POINT LEADERS

Jonas Rondbjerg: 14 (7G, 7A)

Sheldon Rempal: 14 (6G, 8A)

Byron Froese: 14 (3G, 11A)

Gage Quinney: 12 (5G, 7A)

Sakari Manninen: 12 (2G, 10A)

VIEWING INFORMATION

Wednesday, Dec. 7: Watch on AHL TV with subscription or listen to the radio broadcast on 1230 The Game.

