IceHogs Outdoor Practice at Riverside Ice Arena Rescheduled
December 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Due to ice conditions, the IceHogs outdoor practice at Riverside Ice Arena in Belvidere has been rescheduled from tonight to Monday, January 16, 2023. We apologize for any inconvenience but look forward to seeing you in January!
Check out the Rockford IceHogs Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 5, 2022
- Panthers Recall Zac Dalpe and Matt Kiersted, Checkers Recall Dominic Franco and Robert Calisti - Charlotte Checkers
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Pavol Regenda to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Bears Face Checkers, Islanders and Monsters - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Outdoor Practice at Riverside Ice Arena Rescheduled - Rockford IceHogs
- Tom Grace: the Voice Enters Penguins Hall of Fame - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Series Preview vs. Ontario: December 7 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Christian Wolanin Named AHL Player of the Week - Abbotsford Canucks
- IceHogs Recall Weeks from Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- "Why I Kneel": the Importance of Faith in Josiah Slavin's Life - Rockford IceHogs
- Abbotsford's Christian Wolanin Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Hunter Shepard Recalled by Caps, Clay Stevenson Re-Assigned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Weekly Report: December 5, 2022 - Charlotte Checkers
- Screw City Night, Teddy Bear Toss, Josiah Slavin Hat Night Highlight Exciting Week at BMO - Rockford IceHogs
- Gross Recalled by Predators - Milwaukee Admirals
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky to Monsters, Recall Forward Kirill Marchenko - Cleveland Monsters
- Reign Earn 5-2 Win Over Condors - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- IceHogs Outdoor Practice at Riverside Ice Arena Rescheduled
- IceHogs Recall Weeks from Indy
- "Why I Kneel": the Importance of Faith in Josiah Slavin's Life
- Screw City Night, Teddy Bear Toss, Josiah Slavin Hat Night Highlight Exciting Week at BMO
- Blackhawks Recall Stauber from Rockford