IceHogs Outdoor Practice at Riverside Ice Arena Rescheduled

December 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Due to ice conditions, the IceHogs outdoor practice at Riverside Ice Arena in Belvidere has been rescheduled from tonight to Monday, January 16, 2023. We apologize for any inconvenience but look forward to seeing you in January!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.