Redbirds Take Series in Back-And-Forth Affair

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds (26-21) scored in each of their last three at-bats to beat the Iowa Cubs (23-23) by a score of 10-5, Saturday at AutoZone Park.

Iowa went quietly in the first, but a walk and three consecutive hits gave them an early 2-0 lead in the second inning. With the bases loaded, Nick Madrigal grounded into a fielder's choice to bring in a third run, giving the I-Cubs their first lead since the fourth inning on Thursday.

As they have all series, Memphis answered right back with two runs of their own in the second, taking advantage of an error by Iowa. Each team was held scoreless through the next three innings before exchanging blows again in the sixth.

The I-Cubs got two runs on a solo home run from Nelson Velazquez and another RBI groundout from Madrigal. The Redbirds tied it in the home half of the inning on a two-run single from Alec Burleson and an RBI groundout by Paul DeJong.

Cory Spangenberg welcomed Samuel Reyes to his first game of the season with a solo home run in the seventh to give Memphis their first lead of the game. They added to that lead with a four-spot in the eighth inning, highlighted by a three-run double by Luken Baker against Reyes.

Blake Parker struck out the side in the ninth to earn Memphis their third straight win by a score of 10-5. With the win, the Redbirds officially took the series against Iowa after winning four of the first five games.

- Nelson Velazquez broke his hitless streak with an RBI double in the first inning. Entering that at-bat, the outfielder was 0-14 with eight strikeouts this series. Velazquez recorded his second three-hit game of the year with Iowa, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a double, a home run and one RBI.

- In his first start with Iowa this year, Brandon Leibrandt spun four innings of two-run ball, allowing four hits and four walks while striking out three.

- Michael Rucker threw a scoreless inning of relief in his first game with Iowa as part of his Major League rehab. The righty allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one on 18 pitches.

- The bottom four hitters in Iowa's lineup collected all seven of their hits. Nelson Velazquez (6) led the group with three, followed by Jared Young (7) with two, while John Hicks (8) and Narciso Crook (9) each had one hit.

- Tonight marked the third game in a row that Iowa has allowed seven or more runs, losing 7-5 on Thursday night, 7-0 on Friday and 10-5 tonight. 10 runs is the most Iowa has allowed in any game this year.

Iowa and Memphis will play a special night game tomorrow in the series finale, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 at AutoZone Park. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

