Knights Charge Past Bulls 11-3 on Saturday

May 28, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(DURHAM, NC) -- Center fielder Adam Haseley launched two home runs to help power the Charlotte Knights past the Durham Bulls by a score of 11-3 in game five of the six-game series on Saturday night from Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, NC. The Knights pounded out 14 hits to win for the first time in the series on Saturday evening.

The Knights jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead on the first pitch of the game thanks to right fielder Mark Payton, who launched a home run to lead off game five. It was a big night at the plate for Payton, who finished just a double short of the cycle. He went 3-for-5 with a single, triple, home run, two runs scored and three RBIs. He also made an impressive leaping catch in the second inning of the game. His home run was his sixth of the season with the Knights.

First baseman Ryder Jones hit Charlotte's second home run of the game, a solo shot in the second inning off Durham starter Tommy Romero (2-3, 5.12). Romero allowed seven runs on eight hits over two innings of work and was charged with the loss.

One inning later, Haseley launched his first of two home runs on the night during a six-run third inning. He added his second home run of the game, his fifth of the season, in the sixth inning of Saturday's game.

RHP Davis Martin (3-1, 4.71) started for the Knights and was sharp en route to his third win of the season. Martin allowed just three runs on six hits over six innings of work. He also struck-out four batters on the night.

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez began a major league rehab stint with the Knights and went 1-for-2 at the plate with a single. He also left the game in the second inning with right leg soreness and is considered day-to-day (according to the White Sox).

The two teams will conclude the series on Sunday from Durham Bulls Athletic Park. First pitch of game six of the series is set for 6:35 p.m. from the home of the Bulls. The game can be heard live on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.

