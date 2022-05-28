WooSox Top IronPigs in Extra Innings

ALLENTOWN, P.A. - After a 16-2 victory last night, the Worcester Red Sox (22-25) edged the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (25-22) 2-0 in extra innings on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park, taking game five of the six-game series.

After nine scoreless innings, the WooSox scored in the top of the tenth on an RBI single from Connor Wong. Ryan Fitzgerald brought in another run on a groundout.

In his first career start, Silvino Bracho tossed three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out four.

Taylor Cole followed Bracho with two scoreless frames, and Eduard Bazardo did not allow a run over his two innings. In eight appearances in May, Bazardo has not allowed an earned run.

Zach Kelly tossed two scoreless innings of his own and got the win. Kaleb Ort picked up his sixth save with a scoreless tenth inning.

The WooSox are now 1-3 in extra-inning games this season.

Jarren Duran extended his on-base streak to 17 games with a third-inning single. It is the third-longest active on-base streak in the International League.

The WooSox wrap up their six-game series with the IronPigs tomorrow night at Coca-Cola Park. Brayan Bello is the scheduled starter for Worcester. Radio coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and throughout the WooSox Radio Network.

Following tomorrow's game, Worcester returns home for a six-game homestand starting Tuesday against the Syracuse Mets at Polar Park. Tickets are available at woosox.com.

