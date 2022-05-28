WooSox Top IronPigs in Extra Innings
May 28, 2022 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release
ALLENTOWN, P.A. - After a 16-2 victory last night, the Worcester Red Sox (22-25) edged the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (25-22) 2-0 in extra innings on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park, taking game five of the six-game series.
After nine scoreless innings, the WooSox scored in the top of the tenth on an RBI single from Connor Wong. Ryan Fitzgerald brought in another run on a groundout.
In his first career start, Silvino Bracho tossed three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out four.
Taylor Cole followed Bracho with two scoreless frames, and Eduard Bazardo did not allow a run over his two innings. In eight appearances in May, Bazardo has not allowed an earned run.
Zach Kelly tossed two scoreless innings of his own and got the win. Kaleb Ort picked up his sixth save with a scoreless tenth inning.
The WooSox are now 1-3 in extra-inning games this season.
Jarren Duran extended his on-base streak to 17 games with a third-inning single. It is the third-longest active on-base streak in the International League.
The WooSox wrap up their six-game series with the IronPigs tomorrow night at Coca-Cola Park. Brayan Bello is the scheduled starter for Worcester. Radio coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and throughout the WooSox Radio Network.
Following tomorrow's game, Worcester returns home for a six-game homestand starting Tuesday against the Syracuse Mets at Polar Park. Tickets are available at woosox.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 28, 2022
- Spangenberg's Supplies Surge in Seventh to Give Memphis Lead - Memphis Redbirds
- The Force was not Strong with the IronPigs - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Redbirds Take Series in Back-And-Forth Affair - Iowa Cubs
- WooSox Top IronPigs in Extra Innings - Worcester Red Sox
- Sounds Silence Mud Hens on Star Wars Night - Toledo Mud Hens
- Knights Hit Four Homers, Snap Bulls Five-Game Win Streak - Durham Bulls
- Home Runs Sink Tides in Defeat to Stripers - Norfolk Tides
- Stripers Hang on for 7-4 Win in Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bisons and Columbus Split Doubleheader on Saturday - Buffalo Bisons
- Boushley, Sounds Blank Toledo - Nashville Sounds
- Chasers Earn Saturday Split with Bats - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Knights Charge Past Bulls 11-3 on Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- Miller Provides All the Offense in Win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bats and Storm Chasers Split Saturday Night Twin Bill - Louisville Bats
- Cavalli, Wings Blanks Mets Saturday - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Falls to Rochester on Saturday Night, 8-0 - Syracuse Mets
- May 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (23-22) at St. Paul Saints (19-26) - Indianapolis Indians
- Eloy Jiménez to Begin Rehab Saturday in Durham - Charlotte Knights
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 28 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Saints Stun Indians in Walk-Off Victory - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Worcester Red Sox Stories
- WooSox Top IronPigs in Extra Innings
- WooSox Offense Comes to Life in 16-2 Win
- World Series Hero Mike Timlin & WooSox to Focus on ALS at "Lou Gehrig Day" Celebration, Thursday, June 2
- WooSox Drop Another One-Run Game to IronPigs
- Comeback Bid Falls Short in 7-6 Worcester Loss