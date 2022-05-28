Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (24-22) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (17-28)

Game 46 | Home Game 23 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Saturday, May 28, 2022 | First Pitch 4:05 PM

LHP Matthew Kent (1-4, 5.62) vs LHP Ken Waldichuk (0-0, 1.69)

KENT: Took loss after 4.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, HR, 0 BB, 2 K vs Durham in game two of a doubleheader on May 22 (3-2 L)

WALDICHUK: Made Triple-A debut, going 5.1 IP, 3 H, ER, HR, 2 BB, 9 K (tied SWB single-game high), ND @ WOR 5/22 (6-2 W)

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (May 27, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped game four of their six-game series with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 7-3 on Friday evening. Oswald Peraza went 1-for-3 with his team-high fifth home run of the season.

Josh Maciejewski made his first start of the year for the RailRiders and allowed four runs over 2.2 innings with two strikeouts. Daniel Castano took the ball for Jacksonville and struck out nine over five innings while giving up two tallies. The Jumbo Shrimp jumped out in front early with a three-spot in the first. With two outs, Lorenzo Quintana hit a run-scoring double followed by a two-run home run from Peyton Burdick. Jacksonville then padded their lead in the third on an RBI groundout by Lewin Díaz to make it 4-0.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got on the board in the bottom of the inning after a Phillip Evans double and JJ Bleday fielding error scored Peraza from first base. After Jacksonville tacked on a run to go ahead 5-1 in the fifth, the RailRiders answered in the home half off the frame once again. Peraza hit his fifth long ball of the season to left to cut the deficit to 5-2. The Jumbo Shrimp scored two more runs in the sixth via Quintana's ninth home run of the campaign. Quintana finished the night 2-for-4 with three runs batted in. Shane Greene made his season debut for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre out of the bullpen and pitched two shutout innings with five punchouts.

SWB scratched across one more in the seventh on an RBI knock from Estevan Florial for a 7-3 final.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders welcome in the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp for the first series between the two clubs in franchise history. It is not the only time this season that the RailRiders will play a brand new opponent. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will travel to St. Paul, MN to face the Saints beginning August 16. This series is part of twelve-straight home games for the RailRiders.

KEN YOU DIG IT? - Tonight's game will see Ken Waldichuk's PNC Field debut. After entering the season as the number ten prospect with the Yankees according to Baseball America, the midseason update puts Waldichuk up to number six. The southpaw dazzled last Sunday when he faced the Worcester Red Sox in his Triple-A debut. He tied a RailRiders' high by any pitcher in one game with nine strikeouts. He made six starts with the Somerset Patriots this season, surrendering just four earned runs in 28.2 IP (1.26 ERA) with a 0.91 WHIP.

IT'S RAINING PEN - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre bullpen has been utilized a lot over the last two games (Thursday and Friday). In 19 innings played, the bullpen has been used in 14.2 of those innings. They have had to get 44 of the last 57 outs (77%). Neither Thursday's starter Deivi García (1.2 IP) nor Friday's starter Josh Maciejewski (2.2 IP) have been able to get through the third inning. The bullpen has allowed five earned runs over these last 14.2 IP (3.07 ERA) with nine walks and 21 strikeouts.

EASY BEIN' GREENE - Shane Greene pitched on Friday night for the RailRiders in the seventh and eighth innings. He set a season-high with five strikeouts. It was his first action with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since July 2, 2014. Greene was recently signed as a Minor League free agent by the Yankees. He originally played in the organization from 2009-2014.

NAME GAME - The RailRiders currently have two pairs of players with the same last name but no relation: Oswald Peraza /José Peraza and Shane Greene/Zach Greene. SWB is the only team in the International League with two of these pairs. Four other IL teams have players with the same last name but no relation: the Charlotte Knights (Carlos Pérez and Andrew Perez), Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Ricardo Sánchez and Christopher Sánchez), Syracuse Mets (Jose Rodriguez and Manny Rodriguez) and Worcester Red Sox (Ronaldo Hernández and Darwinzon Hernandez).

DEWRECK - Thursday night, Derek Dietrich broke out for a four-hit, four RBI performance to lift the RailRiders to victory in extras. It was the most hits he had in a single game since June 24, 2018 (four) while as a member of the Miami Marlins. It was the most hits and RBI he's had in one game since July 20, 2012 while with the Charlotte Stone Crabs (TB Rays) when he had four hits and five RBI. He knocked three doubles Thursday, becoming the first RailRider to complete said feat this season. He tied the game in the fifth with a two-run home run and won the game in the tenth with an RBI double. Dietrich started off his 2022 RailRiders tenure 0 for his first 12. He has since gone 8 for his last 20 since.

STREAKY - Estevan Florial has hits in six-straight games with the RailRiders (played with Yankees in-between)... David Freitas, Oswald Peraza and Phillip Evans have hits in three-straight games... Shelby Miller has not been charged with a run in six straight appearances... José Mujica has not been charged with a run in four-straight SWB appearances (appeared for Somerset in-between)... Vinny Nittoli has not been charged with a run in four-straight appearances...

QUICK HITS - Half of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's hits have been for extra bases in this series (13 of 26)... The RailRiders were shut out for the seventh time this season on Tuesday. They were shut out eight times in the entirety of the 2021 season... The RailRiders are 7-8 in one-run games this season... SWB has more wins (9) on the road than they do at home (7)...

ON DECK - Sunday is Sunday Family Funday. Kids can play catch on the field from noon until 12:20 PM, get $2 Dippin Dots and Mamita's Ices all game long and can run the bases after the final out. Presented By Geisinger & Q92.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (33-13) blanked the Tampa Bay Rays 2-0 on Friday night in Florida. Jameson Taillon fired eight shutout innings with five strikeouts and just two hits allowed. Gleyber Torres and Matt Carpenter both hit solo shots. Gerrit Cole faces Corey Kluber today at 4:10 PM... The Somerset Patriots (27-15) took down the Portland Sea Dogs 3-2 at Hadlock Field on Friday night. Hudson Potts sent his sixth home run of the season. Josh Breaux hit his eighth home run. The win ended a three-game losing streak. They played day baseball against Portland today... The Hudson Valley Renegades (19-23) rallied late but fell short to the Rome Braves 12-10. Cooper Bowman and Trey Sweeney combined to drive in eight. Bowman homered twice. Blas Castano starts tonight at 6:05 PM... The Tampa Tarpons (20-23) were walked off on in ten innings to the Lakeland Flying Tigers 10-9 on Friday. The Tarpons scored twice in the tenth to take the lead, but surrendered a three-run home run to Alvaro Gonzalez for the loss. Chandler Champlain starts tonight at 6:00 PM...

