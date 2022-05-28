Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 28 at Syracuse

Rochester Red Wings (29-17) vs. Syracuse Mets (15-29)

Saturday - 6:35 p.m. ET - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio | TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Cade Cavalli (1-3, 6.75) vs. RHP Adonis Medina (0-0, 2.00)

HOT WINGS: The Rochester Red Wings routed Syracuse yesterday, 7-2, and now lead the series against the Mets three games to one, headed into the weekend...the Wings continue to dominate on the road with an International League-best 15-7 road record...starter Jackson Tetreault logged the Wings' third quality start of the year, going six innings, allowing just two runs on three hits while striking out six...RHP Patrick Murphy, LHP Alberto Baldonado, and LHP Jace Fry combined to cover the remaining three innings, going an inning each and allowing a single hit while striking out five...first baseman Joey Meneses recorded his team leading 11th homer of the season with his 9th-inning solo-shot, marking his fourth homer in as many days...second baseman Adrian Sanchez contributed to the cause adding a pair of doubles with his 2-for-4 performance at the plate while catcher Tres Barrera enjoyed a 3-for-5 night at the plate, making him 5-for-his-last-9 (since 5/26)...right fielder Andrew Stevenson and shortstop Luis Garcia each added a double of their own to the Wings' four en route to the win...center fielder Matt Lipka swiped second and third base last night, his seventh and eight stolen bases of the year, while Cole Freeman picked up his fourth bag of the year...RHP, and Nationals top prospect, Cade Cavalli is set to make his second start of the series against the Mets at 6:35 p.m. tonight in search of win number two on the year.

JACKKKKKKSON IS QUALITY: In RHP Jackson Tetreault's ninth outing of the year, the Wings got their second quality start of the week, after not having one since the second series of the year versus Buffalo...Rochester is now 3-0 when they get a quality start and are 5-0 in Tetreault's last five starts...the right-hander went six innings giving up two runs on just three hits, striking out six, bringing his season ERA to a 3.35 (18ER/48.1 IP) mark, which ranks 11th in the International League among qualified pitchers...his 48.1 innings pitched and 48 strikeouts both lead the team, giving him a 9 K/9, the best among all Wings starters...he has posted a 1.40 (4ER/25.2 IP) ERA this month, which ranks best among International League starters in the month of May who have more than three starts.

THE JOEY MENESES EXPERIENCE: Last night first baseman Joey Meneses went 1-for-4, keeping him atop the International League in hits (56) thanks to his 9th-inning solo-shot...Meneses has now homered in four of his last seven hits, giving him four homers in as many games...the 30-year old brings his season home run total to 11, making him one of 11 players with double digit home runs in the IL...the first baseman ranks 5th among IL hitters in batting average (.326, 56-for-172) home runs (11) slugging percentage (.581), and extra base hits (22).

TRES FOR TRES: In yesterday's game catcher Tres Barrera went 3-for-5 with what would become the game-winning RBI in the 6th inning...Barrera now has a three-game hit streak going 6-for-12 with four RBI in the series against Syracuse...the righty is batting .327 on the year going 33-for-121, the second-best batting average among all catchers (min. 100 ABs)

WE'RE SO EXTRA: The Wings extended their extra-base hit-streak to 46 games thanks to five extra-base knocks in Friday's win...Andrew Stevenson, Luis Garcia and Adrian Sanchez all contributed with at least one XBH each, while Meneses slugged a homer...Rochester is one of two teams in the International League to log an extra base knock in all of their games this season, with Louisville being the only other (CIN).

HAPPY CADE DAY: Nationals top prospect RHP Cade Cavalli gets the ball for the Wings who look to secure their fifth series win of the year today at Syracuse...in the righty's first start against Syracuse on 4/30, Cavalli went five scoreless innings without giving up a hit...the Tulsa-native heads into today's start at Syracuse with a 6.75 ERA on the year (25ER/33.1 IP), looking to build on his last start where he went five innings, giving up just one run on one hit...Cavalli racked up 31 strikeouts in 33.1 innings this season, giving him a 8.6 K/9, good enough to rank second among Wings' starters in the K per nine category.

