Chasers Earn Saturday Split with Bats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (23-23) split a doubleheader with the Louisville Bats (17-29) on Saturday. The Bats shut out the Chasers 3-0 in the first game before Omaha flipped the script and won game two 5-1.

GAME ONE

The Bats jumped out to a quick lead, putting up one tally in the first frame of game one after the Storm Chasers were not able to capitalize during the two-hit opening half-inning.

Omaha used a one-out single from LF Nick Pratto and a two-out single from 1B Vinnie Pasquantino in the first but was unable to get runs.

2B Clay Dungan started the second with an infield single to the shortstop and C Jose Briceño hit a soft line drive to centerfield that put two runners on for the second time in as many innings. A double play from Louisville would end Omaha's scoring chance.

Despite turning two double plays in the first three innings, Omaha trailed 3-0.

LHP Austin Cox (Loss, 0-3) went 5.0 innings, allowing three earned runs on nine hits with two strikeouts before RHP Ándres Núñez came into cleanup the sixth. Cox put two runners on to begin the sixth, but Nunez was able to get three outs, the final with the bases loaded to get out of the jam.

The Storm Chasers could not put any runs on the board and lost game one 3-0.

GAME TWO

The Storm Chasers were the first to score in game two when Pasquantino hit a solo home run to give Omaha a 1-0 lead after two innings.

RF Nate Eaton hit a triple off the top of the wall in centerfield with one away in the fourth and Pasquantino hit a sacrifice fly to score Eaton. Louisville would get one back in the bottom of the frame, but through four innings, Omaha led 2-1.

Dungan drew a walk to start the fifth and moved to second on a bunt single from CF John Rave. A SAC bunt from C William Hancock would put the runners in scoring position with one out. * LF Angelo Castellano* hit a double into center to score the pair. SS Iván Castillo would ground out but move Castellano to third and Pratto kept the storm rolling with an RBI double.

RHP Daniel Mengden (Win, 4-3) would get through the bottom of the fifth quickly, keeping the Storm Chaser lead at 5-1. In all, Mengden would go 6.0 one-run innings to earn his first quality start of the season.

The Storm Chasers loaded the bases in the top of the seventh, and final, inning but Louisville used a double play to end Omaha's chance at extending their lead.

RHP Jose Cuas would come in for the final half-inning, allowing one hit, but keeping the Bats off the board for the 5-1 Omaha win.

