Spangenberg's Supplies Surge in Seventh to Give Memphis Lead

May 28, 2022 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds clinched a series victory over the Iowa Cubs in game five of a six-game series on Saturday night at AutoZone Park by a final score of 10-5.

Third baseman Cory Spangenberg played hero with a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning in front of a season-high crowd of 7,016. The blast was Spangenberg's fourth home run of the season and first blast since April 21.

Memphis added some insurance in the bottom of the eighth, with the first five batters in the order reaching base safely. First baseman Luken Baker blew the game open with a one-out, bases loaded, three-RBI double to put Memphis up 10-5. The Redbirds also stole a season-high six bases on Saturday night.

Redbirds starter Johan Oviedo struck out eight batters in 5.1 innings pitched and earned a no-decision. Reliever Brandon Waddell earned his second win of the season in relief, getting the final out of the top of the seventh and completing the eighth inning.

The Memphis Redbirds (26-21) returns to AutoZone Park for game five of the six-game series against the Iowa Cubs (23-23) on Sunday, May 28 for a 6:35 p.m. CDT first pitch.

For more information and for tickets, fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.

