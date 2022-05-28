Eloy Jiménez to Begin Rehab Saturday in Durham

(DURHAM, NC) -- Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez, who is currently on the team's 10-day injured list, will begin a Major League Baseball rehab assignment with the Charlotte Knights starting tonight at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, NC. Additionally, infielder Danny Mendick was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today.

Jiménez, 25, was placed on Chicago's injured list on April 24 with a right hamstring strain. Overall this season, Jiménez is hitting .222 (8-for-36) with two runs scored, one double, one home run, and seven RBIs over 11 game with the White Sox.

Mendick, 28, hit .303 (10-for-33) with nine runs scored, four doubles, one home run and two RBIs in nine games with the Knights this season. In 11 games with the White Sox this season, the Rochester, NY native is hitting .217 (5-for-23) with five runs scored, two doubles, one home run, three RBIs and two stolen bases.

The Knights will continue the six-game series against the Bulls tonight with game five starting at 6:35 p.m. from Durham, NC. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and online at www.CharlotteKnights.com.

