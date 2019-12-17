Red Wings Assign Howard for Conditioning, Recall Lashoff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday assigned goaltender Jimmy Howard to the Grand Rapids Griffins for conditioning and recalled defenseman Brian Lashoff from the Griffins.

In 14 appearances for the Red Wings this season, Howard, 35, is 2-11-1 with a 3.94 goals against average and a 0.887 save percentage. He has not played since sustaining an injury during Detroit's 6-0 home loss to Toronto on Nov. 27.

Debuting with Detroit in 2005-06 and joining the Red Wings full time in 2009-10, the 6-foot-1, 218-pound netminder has played in 530 career NHL games, totaling a 246-184-69 record, a 2.58 GAA, a 0.913 save percentage and 24 shutouts. Now in his 15th season as a pro, Howard is a three-time NHL All-Star (2019, 2015, 2012) and was named to the NHL All-Rookie Team in 2009-2010. Howard has suited up in 48 Stanley Cup Playoff contests and owns a 21-26 mark, a 2.58 GAA, a 0.918 save percentage and three shutouts.

Selected in the second round, 64th overall, of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft by Detroit, Howard began his professional career in Grand Rapids and played for the Griffins from 2005-09 while also making a four-game conditioning stint with the team in 2016-17. He ranks among the franchise's all-time regular season leaders with 190 games played (3rd), 10886:40 minutes (3rd), 93 wins (3rd), 15 shutouts (2nd), 4941 saves (3rd) and 16 shootout wins (1st). He became the 74th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he debuted with Detroit on Nov. 28, 2005 at Los Angeles. Howard was named to the 2008 AHL All-Star Classic and was selected to the 2005-06 AHL All-Rookie Team.

In his last appearance as a Griffin on March 7, 2017, he posted 21 saves in a 3-0 win at San Antonio.

A native of Syracuse, N.Y., Howard won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2002 IIHF World Under-18 Championship in addition to representing his country at the 2014 Olympics, the 2017 and 2012 IIHF World Championships, and the 2003 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Lashoff, 29, has posted six points (2-4-6), a plus-two rating and 20 penalty minutes in 25 games for the Griffins this season. The 6-foot-3, 221-pound blueliner has skated in 478 regular season games for Grand Rapids - the second-most in franchise history - since debuting with the club during the 2008-09 campaign and has tallied 104 points (24-80-104), a plus-23 rating and 247 PIM. One of only three players to be a part of both the 2017 and 2013 Calder Cup championships, Lashoff has produced 20 points (5-15-20), a plus-three rating and 34 PIM in 75 Calder Cup Playoff contests, which also places second in the club's record book.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Detroit, Lashoff has played in 127 career games with the Red Wings since 2012-13, picking up 14 points (2-12-14) and 59 PIM. He became the 126th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he debuted with Detroit and netted his first goal in the same game on Jan. 21, 2013 at Columbus. Lashoff made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut in 2013 and has skated in eight postseason tilts.

A native of Albany, N.Y., Lashoff helped the United States win the gold medal at the 2010 IIHF World Junior Championship after notching two assists in seven games.

The Griffins (11-14-1-2) continue their season-high six-game road trip against the San Diego Gulls today at 10 p.m. EST.

