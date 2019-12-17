Monsters Ring in the New Year with Two Exciting Promotions for Hockey Fans

December 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced today they will be the proud hosts of Stanley Cup® for the Monday, December 30th special noon start time game against the Charlotte Checkers. Additionally, the team has revealed the design of their specialty Cleveland Lumberjacks themed jerseys that will be worn during the Monsters' homestand against the Milwaukee Admirals beginning January 3rd with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop and concluding on January 4th at 1:00 p.m.

The Stanley Cup® will be at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for the game on December 30 when all fans in attendance will have the opportunity to take a photo with the Cup in the atrium of the FieldHouse beginning when doors open at 11 a.m. until the end of the game's second intermission. The Stanley Cup® will be accompanied by Mario Della Savia and Howie Borrow, two designated 'Keepers of the Cup'. Additional photo opportunities will be made available pregame for Monsters Hockey Club Members and media.

After the New Year, the Monsters will begin 2020 by transforming into the Cleveland Lumberjacks for two games during the first weekend in January to pay homage to the former International Hockey League team that resided in Cleveland from 1992-2001. The look-and-feel at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will match the weekend as the visiting Milwaukee Admirals will also wear their former IHL jerseys, Lumberjacks alumni will be in the house along with Lumberjacks mascot "Buzz", in addition to numerous concourse activations.

Fans interested in bidding on the Monsters' specialty jerseys can do so by downloading the Monsters Mobile App Presented by University Hospitals and using the 'Monsters Auction' tab with proceeds benefitting the Monsters Community Foundation. Additional information can be found at the Community Corner presented by Cargill outside Portal 6, or by visiting clevelandmonsters.com/jersey.

The Lumberjacks relocated to Cleveland from Muskegon, Michigan following a 14-year absence of professional hockey from the city. Perhaps the Lumberjacks' most notable alumni is now the Monsters VP, Hockey Affairs/Team Services, Jock Callander. The Regina, Saskatchewan native and Stanley Cup Champion holds several Lumberjacks franchise records, including career goals (181), assists (279) and points (460). Callander is also one of just three Cleveland hockey players to have his number retired.

2019-20 Monsters Single Game Tickets are on sale NOW starting at ONLY $10 PER SEAT! Monsters Hockey Club Memberships are also available, providing members the lowest possible ticket prices, best seat locations, exclusive members only events like the Monsters' annual Meet the Team party and an exclusive, FREE Monsters Jersey or Hoodie! Group outing and birthday bash packages for ten or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased at ClevelandMonsters.com, by calling (216) 420-0000 or by visiting any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.