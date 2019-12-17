Wolves Down Rampage with Roy Hat Trick

#71 Jordan Nolan of the San Antonio Rampage and Chicago Wolves defenseman Brayden Pachal

ROSEMONT, IL - Nicolas Roy scored his first AHL hat trick on Tuesday morning, part of a four-point day to lead the Chicago Wolves (13-15-2) to a 4-1 win over the San Antonio Rampage (10-11-8) at Allstate Arena.

Mitch Reinke scored the lone Rampage goal, and Adam Wilcox stopped 22 shots in the loss. The Rampage dropped their first regulation decision to the Wolves this season, now 2-1-1 against Chicago.

The Rampage opened the scoring at 10:27 of the second period when Reinke's point shot found its way through traffic and past Chicago goaltender Oscar Dansk for Reinke's third goal of the season. The power play goal made it 1-0.

The Rampage thought they had taken a 1-0 lead earlier in the period, when Jordan Nolan scored on a rebound opportunity. The goal was disallowed due to goaltender interference.

The Wolves drew even just 2:08 after Reinke's tally. With the Rampage on another power play, Derrick Pouliot lost the puck just inside the offensive blue line. Patrick Brown led Roy with a breakaway feed, and Roy beat Wilcox for a shorthanded goal and his fourth tally of the season.

San Antonio has surrendered five shorthanded goals this season, and one in each of the past two games.

Roy gave the Wolves their first lead at 7:00 of the third period. Ryan Olsen's forecheck pressure behind the Chicago net forced a turnover, with Dansk trapped below the goal line. The centering pass was intercepted by Curtis McKenzie, springing a 3-on-2 run the other way. Lucas Elvenes fed Roy at the bottom of the left circle for a one-timer that made it 2-1 Wolves.

At 10:21 of the third period, Nolan and Wolves forward Jake Leschyshyn were sparring before a neutral zone face-off. Nolan was assessed a five-minute major for spearing during the altercation and the Wolves went to the power play.

During the major power play, Brandon Pirri made it 3-1 when he carried the puck into the Rampage zone and executed a give-and-go with Roy on the right wing. Pirri went to the net and took the return feed from Roy for a redirect past Wilcox, his sixth goal of the season.

Roy added an empty-net goal at 19:06 of the third to finish off the hat trick with his sixth of the season.

The Rampage fell to 1-2-0 this season in games started before noon.

Defenseman Joey LaLeggia played in his 300th career AHL game.

San Antonio is now 0-4-1 in their last five game. They have 28 points in the Central Division standings, currently tied with the Wolves and fourth-place Manitoba Moose.

The Rampage head to Panther Arena on Wednesday to face the Milwaukee Admirals. The Rampage are 0-1-2 this season against Milwaukee, with the first three meetings held at the AT&T Center. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, with the game available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV.

The 2019-20 season is presented by H-E-B.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Reinke (3)

Adam Wilcox: 22 saves on 25 shots

Power Play: 1-for-3

Penalty Kill: 3-for-4

THREE STARS:

1) Nicolas Roy - CHI

2) Oscar Dansk - CHI

3) Patrick Brown - CHI

