Weekly: Penguins to Go Head-To-Head with Bruins Twice at Home

December 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Dec. 11 - PENGUINS 2 at Rochester 4

Jan Drozg's first AHL goal helped spark a late-game push by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, but Rochester hung on for the win. The Penguins penalty kill also had a successful night, going four-for-four in the team's only visit to Rochester this season.

Friday, Dec. 13 - PENGUINS 0 at Cleveland 4

The Penguins were shut-out for the third time this season despite out-possessing the Monsters for most of the game. Cleveland goalie Matiss Kivlenieks made 23 saves in the win.

Saturday, Dec. 14 - PENGUINS 3 at Cleveland 1

Anthony Angello scored twice to help put the Penguins back in the win column. Angello tallied in the first and second periods, and Thomas Di Pauli eventually tacked on an insurance marker with an empty-net goal. Dustin Tokarski made 27 saves to improve to 3-1-1 as a Penguin.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Dec. 18 - PENGUINS vs. Providence

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Providence square off for the first time this season in a game between two of the top teams in the Atlantic Division. The two rivals split their season series last year, three wins apiece.

Friday, Dec. 20 - PENGUINS vs. Providence

For the second time this week, the Penguins host the P-Bruins. Providence's penalty kill is among the league's best, (7th, 85.3%) and has 10 shorthanded goals, most in the AHL.

Saturday, Dec. 21 - PENGUINS at Bridgeport

For their last game before the holiday break, the Penguins bus to Bridgeport and face-off against the Sound Tigers. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 2-0-0-0 in games against Bridgeport this season, and the Penguins' Sam Miletic scored in both games.

Ice Chips

- The Penguins are 3-0-0-0 this season following a shutout loss.

- Casey DeSmith has recorded the third-most saves in the AHL (520).

- Anthony Angello's two-goal outing on Saturday was the third multi-goal game of his career (including playoffs).

- Jon Lizotte leads the Penguins with a plus-11 rating. He is one of only three rookies in the league to top his team in plus/minus.

- Jan Drozg became the eighth Penguin to record his first AHL goal this season (M. Abt, N. Almari, J. Almeida, J. Bellerive, K. BjÃ¶rkqvist, P.O Joseph, O. Palve).

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hartford 28 16 5 2 5 39 .696

2. Providence 30 18 9 1 2 39 .650

3. Hershey 28 14 9 2 3 33 .589

4. PENGUINS 28 14 10 3 1 32 .571

5. Springfield 30 15 14 1 0 31 .517

6. Lehigh Valley 28 11 12 1 4 27 .482

7. Charlotte 26 11 12 3 0 25 .481

8. Bridgeport 29 10 15 3 1 24 .414

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Andrew Agozzino 27 11 13 24

Stefan Noesen^ 22 14 8 22

Sam Miletic 28 6 13 19

David Warsofsky 25 3 14 17

Adam Johnson 15 3 13 16

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Dustin Tokarski 5 3-1-1 1.39 .947 0

Casey DeSmith 19 10-7-1 2.60 .915 2

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Dec. 18 Providence Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Dec. 20 Providence Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Dec. 21 Bridgeport Webster Bank Arena 7:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Thu, Dec. 12 (C) Joseph Blandisi Recalled by PIT

Fri, Dec. 13 (C) Joseph Blandisi Reassigned by PIT

Sat, Dec. 14 (C) Joseph Blandisi Recalled by PIT

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.