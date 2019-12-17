Amerks Announce 2019-20 Television Schedule
December 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that MSG Networks will televise two regular-season home games during the 2019-20 American Hockey League season, beginning on Friday, Jan. 31 when the Amerks host the Syracuse Crunch at 7:00 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.
The televised home games will be simulcast with the Amerks radio broadcasts, as Hall of Fame play-by-play broadcaster Don Stevens, the Voice of the Amerks now celebrating his remarkable 34th season with the club, will be joined by color analyst and former Sabre Ric Seiling in the broadcast booth. Current Buffalo Sabres broadcaster Brian Duff will serve as host of the telecasts this season.
The following games are scheduled to be televised on MSG Networks during the 2019-20 season. The games will be available in the Rochester and Buffalo markets as well as Syracuse, Binghamton, Watertown, Albany and select portions of Pennsylvania. Subscribers are encouraged to check their local listings for availability and for channel listings.
Friday, Jan. 31 vs. Syracuse Crunch (7:00 p.m. - MSG)
Friday, Apr. 3 vs. Syracuse Crunch (7:00 p.m. - MSG)
Both games will also be available to authenticated subscribers of participating providers on "MSG GO," MSG Networks' live streaming and video on demand platform. Subscribers with a supported smartphone or tablet can download the free "MSG GO" app by visiting the App Store or the Google Play store. Viewers can also access the game by visiting www.MSGGo.com.
Individual game tickets for the 2019-20 season start at just $16. Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.
