Panthers Acquire F Ryan Haggerty from Penguins, Expected to Report to T-Birds
December 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have acquired forward Ryan Haggerty from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Kevin Roy. Haggerty is expected to report to Florida's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL).
Haggerty, 26, has recorded six points (3-3-6) over 23 games for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL) this season. During the 2018-19 season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the 6-foot, 201-pound native of Stamford, Conn, produced career high 44 points (23-21-44) and led Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with 23 goals over 68 regular season AHL games.
Undrafted, he has appeared in 308 career AHL regular season games recording 156 points (77-79-156), including a career-high 23 goals last season.
In a separate transaction, the Thunderbirds announced that they have traded forward Blaine Byron to the Ontario Reign in exchange for future considerations.
