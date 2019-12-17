Griffins Face San Diego and Iowa to End Road Trip

Grand Rapids Griffins exchange congratulations in San Diego

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: San Diego Gulls)

This Week's Games

GRIFFINS at San Diego Gulls // Tue., Dec. 17 // 10 p.m. EST // Pechanga Arena San Diego

Listen: WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM at 9:45 p.m.

Watch: AHLTV, FOX 5 San Diego

Season Series: 1-0-0-0 Road, 1-0-0-0 Overall. Second of four meetings overall, second of two at Pechanga Arena San Diego

All-Time Series: 1-1-0-0 Road, 2-1-0-0 Overall

NHL Affiliation: Anaheim Ducks

Noteworthy: In the first meeting of the season last Wednesday, Matt Ford scored the game-winner with 1:27 remaining in regulation as the Griffins tallied the game's final three goals to rally from a two-goal deficit and claim a 4-3 victory.

GRIFFINS at Iowa Wild // Fri., Dec. 20 // 8 p.m. EST // Wells Fargo Arena

GRIFFINS at Iowa Wild // Sat., Dec. 21 // 8 p.m. EST // Wells Fargo Arena

Listen: WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM at 7:45 p.m. both nights

Watch: Facebook Watch (free) on Friday, AHLTV

Season Series: 0-0-0-0 Road, 0-0-1-0 Overall. Second and third of six meetings overall, first and second of three at Wells Fargo Arena

All-Time Series: 17-6-0-0 Road, 31-12-2-2 Overall

NHL Affiliation: Minnesota Wild

Noteworthy: In the last 10 overall between the teams, Grand Rapids is 4-3-2-1.

Last Week's Results

Wed., Dec. 11 GRIFFINS 4 at San Diego Gulls 3 10-13-1-2 (23 pts., T7th Central Division)

Fri., Dec. 13 GRIFFINS 6 at Bakersfield Condors 5 OT 11-13-1-2 (25 pts., T6th Central)

Sat., Dec. 14 GRIFFINS 1 at Bakersfield Condors 2 11-14-1-2 (25 pts., T7th Central)

Status Update: The Grand Rapids Griffins have points in three of the last four games (2-1-0-1) and are 2-1 in their season-high six-game road swing, which continues tonight as Grand Rapids makes its final visit of the season to San Diego. After today, Grand Rapids heads to Iowa for a two-game set against the Wild that will put a bow on the road trip and begin a stretch of 13 consecutive games the Griffins will play against Central Division opponents.

Last Week's Notes:

Wednesday at San Diego - Matt Ford scored the game-winner with 1:27 remaining in regulation as the Griffins scored the game's final three goals to rally from a two-goal deficit...Ford's goal marked his 200th in the AHL in what was his 684th game...Givani Smith (4), Joe Hicketts (1) and Chris Terry (PP, 12) lit the lamp for Grand Rapids...Assigned by Detroit on Tuesday, defenseman Madison Bowey picked up the primary assist on Ford's GWG during his Griffins debut...Grand Rapids is 2-1 all time against the Gulls...San Diego scored 13 seconds apart in the first period, which was the fastest consecutive goals by a Griffins opponent since Manitoba tallied two in an 11-second span on Oct. 7, 2017 at Van Andel Arena...Grand Rapids outshot San Diego 31-21, finished 1-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Friday at Bakersfield - In the third all-time meeting between the teams, Grand Rapids picked up its first win...Rookie Taro Hirose bagged two goals, including the overtime-winner with 12 seconds remaining, and added an assist...Rookie Joe Veleno registered his first two-goal outing...Givani Smith tallied a career-high three assists...Eric Tangradi (2) and Dominic Turgeon (6) also lit the lamp for Grand Rapids...Acquired by Detroit from Carolina in exchange for Oliwer Kaski on Thursday, defenseman Kyle Wood made his Griffins debut...Assigned by the Red Wings on Wednesday, defenseman Dennis Cholowski made his Griffins season debut...The Griffins played their fourth game of the season tied after regulation and won their first overtime game since Feb. 16, 2019 vs. San Antonio...Grand Rapids outshot Bakersfield 33-25, finished 2-for-4 on the PP and 3-for-3 on the PK.

Saturday at Bakersfield - All three goals were scored in the opening 13:16...Grand Rapids and Bakersfield split the two meetings in California and will rematch in West Michigan March 13-14...Tyler Spezia tallied his first goal of the season and second in the AHL...Pat Nagle stopped 28 of 30 shots in his third AHL appearance of the year...Grand Rapids was outshot 30-21, finished 0-for-1 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Follow the Leaders:

Player GP G A Pts

Chris Terry 26 12 16 28

Matt Puempel 18 9 10 19

Joe Hicketts 20 1 14 15

Matthew Ford 22 4 10 14

Goalies GP Record GAA SV%

Pat Nagle 3 0-2-0 1.65 0.938

Calvin Pickard 19 9-7-3 3.03 0.893

Road Trippin': The Griffins are 2-1 so far in their six-game road trip. The trip that spans 14 days and covers 4,243 miles started last Wednesday at San Diego, traversed through Bakersfield last weekend, heads back to San Diego tonight and concludes this Friday and Saturday at Iowa. Givani Smith leads the team in scoring during the road trip with five points (1-4-5), followed by four players tied with three. Grand Rapids has posted a 0.500 record or better during each of its last six road trips lasting six games or longer: 5-1-0-0 in 2018-19 (March 16-26), 3-2-0-2 in 2016-17 (Feb. 28-March 12), 4-2-0-1 in 2013-14 (March 13-28), 4-2-0-1 in 2012-13 (March 23-April 6), 3-3-0-0 in 2010-11 (Jan. 6-18), 4-1-0-1 in 2009-10 (March 12-25).

Rally Griffs: The Griffins have led for 2:42 so far in the road trip but still post a 2-1 mark. All 2:42 came during last Wednesday's come-from-behind win at San Diego and the Griffins did not lead at Bakersfield last Friday until Taro Hirose scored the game-winner with 12 seconds remaining in overtime. All three contests have been decided by one, and Grand Rapids has overcome a two-goal deficit in its two victories.

Rotating Roster: Including three goalies, the Griffins have used 35 players already before the halfway mark this season. Here is how the current usage stacks up to the final player counts in recent seasons: 2018-19 - 41 players, 2017-18 - 32, 2016-17 - 39, 2015-16 - 37 and 2014-15 - 39. Since the AHL's season began on Oct. 4, the Red Wings have recalled or assigned a player from or to Grand Rapids a total of 52 times.

Red Wings Report: There have been 10 players who have played for both Detroit and Grand Rapids this season - Madison Bowey, Dennis Cholowski, Jonathan Ericsson, Joe Hicketts, Taro Hirose, Dylan McIlrath, Calvin Pickard, Givani Smith, Evgeny Svechnikov and Filip Zadina. The tally could increase as the Red Wings today assigned Jimmy Howard to the Griffins for conditioning and recalled Brian Lashoff.

Adding to the List: Defenseman Madison Bowey became the 182nd Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he returned to Detroit's lineup last Saturday at Montreal. Bowey appeared in 22 games for the Red Wings to begin the campaign before being assigned last Tuesday. He assisted on the game-winning goal during his Griffins debut a day later and then was recalled on Friday.

Red Wings Make Trade: The Red Wings last Thursday acquired defenseman Kyle Wood from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for defenseman Oliwer Kaski. Wood is in his fourth pro season and tallied five points (3-2-5) in 14 games for the Charlotte Checkers this year before the trade. He made his Griffins debut during the two games in Bakersfield last weekend and finished with a plus-one rating. Signed by Detroit on May 28, 2019, Kaski has spent all of his debut pro season in North America with the Griffins, contributing five points (2-3-5) and 12 PIM in 19 games prior to the trade.

Lights Out: Since the third period at Chicago on Nov. 27, Grand Rapids' penalty killers have gone 27 for its last 28 (96.4%), which includes warding off 16 consecutive penalties.

Goalvani: Givani Smith shows 13 points (4-9-13) in 17 AHL games this season and has already equaled his scoring production from his rookie campaign when he appeared in 64 contests (6-7-13).

Hicks Mix: Behind four points in the last five games (1-3-4), Joe Hicketts ranks third overall on the Griffins in scoring while leading all team defensemen with 15 points (1-14-15). He ranks among the AHL's defenseman leaders in assists (T10th) and points (T17th).

Time to Tango: Signed to a one-year contract by Grand Rapids 90 minutes prior to the opening faceoff against Rockford on Dec. 6, Eric Tangradi has points in three of his first four outings in his return to a Griffins uniform, including a season-high two points last Friday. A 2017 Calder Cup champion with Grand Rapids, Tangradi ranks among the team's all-time leaders with 168 points (9th), 78 goals (T5th), 21 PPG (10th), 14 GWG (4th), three OT goals (T3rd) and eight unassisted goals (T3rd) in 204 games since 2015-16. Tangradi posted nine points (5-4-9) in 22 games for Astana Barys of the KHL this season and spent the 2018-19 campaign in the New Jersey organization.

Back Up, Terr: Despite missing the last two games, Chris Terry still ties for fifth in the AHL in points (28) while pacing the Griffins in goals (12), assists (16), multi-point games (9) and power play goals (8). In his 11th-year pro, Terry led the Griffins with 61 points last season and the most recent player to lead GR in scoring in back-to-back seasons was Andy Miele in 2014-15 and 2015-16.

Apple Seider: Moritz Seider (1-11-12) ties for seventh among AHL rookie defensemen in points. Born April 6, 2001, Seider ties Ontario's Tobias Bjornfot for the second-youngest player in the AHL this season. Only Bridgeport's Simon Holmstrom (May 24, 2001) is younger.

Away for the Holidays: The Griffins will play four home games this month, their fewest in December in franchise history. After having two tilts at Van Andel Arena to begin the month, Grand Rapids is not back within friendly confines until Dec. 27. The Griffins will make up for it in January as an eight-game homestand from Jan. 10-25 is the team's longest since an eight-game stretch Oct. 14-Nov. 4, 2006.

We're Going Going, Back Back, to Cali Cali:Tonight marks game No. 20 all time for Grand Rapids in the Golden State, including playoffs. The Griffins are 6-10-1-2 (0.395), which includes 1-1 in the postseason.

Date Opponent Result

Jan. 17, 1998 Long Beach Ice Dogs (IHL) L, 1-6

Nov. 24, 1998 Long Beach Ice Dogs (IHL) L, 3-5

Oct. 15, 1999 Long Beach Ice Dogs (IHL) L, 4-5

Oct. 16, 1999 Long Beach Ice Dogs (IHL) W, 5-3

Nov. 24, 2004 Cincinnati Mighty Ducks* SOW, 4-3

Oct. 9, 2015 Bakersfield Condors L, 0-1

Oct. 10, 2015 San Diego Gulls L, 2-4

March 11, 2017 San Jose Barracuda SOL, 0-1

March 12, 2017 Stockton Heat SOL, 4-5

May 20, 2017 San Jose Barracuda# W, 3-1

May 21, 2017 San Jose Barracuda# L, 2-4

Oct. 13, 2017 San Jose Barracuda W, 7-3

Oct. 14, 2017 Stockton Heat L, 0-4

April 3, 2019 Ontario Reign L, 1-3

April 5, 2019 San Jose Barracuda L, 1-3

April 6, 2019 San Jose Barracuda OTL, 4-5

Dec. 11, 2019 San Diego Gulls W, 4-3

Dec. 13, 2019 Bakersfield Condors OTW, 6-5

Dec. 14, 2019 Bakersfield Condors L, 1-2

# Playoff game

* Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim

Milestones Within Reach:

Chris Terry - needs five games to reach 600 in the AHL and 100 as a Griffin

Matt Puempel - needs one game to reach 400 as a pro

Griffins in General: Grand Rapids is in the franchise's 24th overall season of play, 19th as a member of the American Hockey League and 18th as the primary affiliate of the 11-time Stanley Cup champion Detroit Red Wings...Grand Rapids is 976-670-27-59-114 (0.583) in the regular season since 1996-97 to go along with 17 playoff appearances, seven division titles and two Calder Cups (2017, 2013)...The Griffins have earned 40 or more wins and accumulated 90 or more points in six of the last seven seasons...Grand Rapids has qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs in a franchise-record seven consecutive seasons and advanced to at least the second round on five occasions...The Griffins' 8-5 season-opening win at Chicago on Oct. 5 marked the club's 750th win in the AHL...Grand Rapids' 316 regular season wins since the 2012-13 campaign tie Providence for third, behind Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 318 and Toronto's 334 while the Griffins' 686 points in that span are fourth, trailing Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (689), Providence (699) and Toronto (724)...Since the affiliation began in 2002-03, 92 Griffins have gone on to play for the Red Wings.

Pacific Coasting: The Griffins hold a 9-12-1-3 record (0.440) against current teams in the Pacific Division, including a 4-7-1-2 mark (0.393) on the road. Grand Rapids will play eight games against the Pacific this season.

San Diego Notes: Current record 10-11-1-0, 21 points, 6th Pacific Division...The Gulls will make the return trip to Van Andel Arena Jan. 24-25...In the first meeting of the season last Wednesday, Matt Ford scored the game-winner with 1:27 remaining in regulation as the Griffins tallied the game's final three goals to rally from a two-goal deficit and claim a 4-3 victory...Rookie defenseman Alec McCrea, a native San Diegan, picked up an assist during the initial matchup...Last Wednesday was the first overall meeting between the teams since Nov. 20, 2015 at Van Andel Arena (7-4 W) and at San Diego for the first time since Oct. 10, 2015 (2-4 L)...Grand Rapids holds a 26-11-2-0-0 all-time record (0.692) against Anaheim's AHL affiliates, including 22-10-2-0-0 against the Cincinnati Mighty Ducks, 2-0-0-0 against the Iowa Chops and 2-1-0-0 against San Diego...Eric Tangradi was selected in the second round, 42nd overall, of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft by Anaheim but did not suit up for any clubs in the organization.

Iowa Notes: Current record 13-11-2-2, 30 points, 3rd Central Division...In the first meeting of the season at Van Andel Arena on Oct. 30, Joe Veleno scored at 13:04 of the third period to tie the game 3-3, but Gerald Mayhew netted the game-winner 12 seconds into overtime...In the last 10 overall between the teams, Grand Rapids is 4-3-2-1...In the last 10 at Wells Fargo Arena, the Griffins are 6-4-0-0...While winning 20 of the first 24 all-time meetings, Grand Rapids outscored the Wild 91-43...Since then, the Griffins are 11-8-2-2 in the series and have been outscored 72-66...17 of the last 25 meetings have been decided by one goal, including 11 that have been tied after regulation.

Win Some, Lose Some: Compare the statistics between the Griffins' 11 wins and 17 (including OT and SO) losses:

GF GA PP% PK% SF SA

W (11) 4.73 2.55 33.33% 85.42% 27.45 29.45

L (17) 1.88 4.18 14.71% 75.86% 30.82 27.18

Back-to-Back: This weekend will mark the 10th of 25 times total this season the Griffins will play on consecutive nights.

W L (incl. OT, SO) GF GA PP% PK% SF SA

First Night 4 5 3.33 3.22 35.00% 80.56% 31.22 27.44

Second Night 2 7 2.22 4.00 11.76% 79.41% 29.33 26.89

Grand Rapids Griffins exchange congratulations in San Diego

(San Diego Gulls)

