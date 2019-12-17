Flyers Recall Andy Andreoff from Lehigh Valley

Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Andy Andreoff

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced today that they have recalled forward Andy Andreoff from their American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In addition, forward Carsen Twarynski has been loaned to Lehigh Valley.

Andreoff, 28, is in his first season with the Phantoms and has registered eight points on four goals and four assists through 14 games. Andreoff was named a co-captain of Lehigh Valley on October 4 by Scott Gordon. He appeared in his 400th pro game on November 3 against Bridgeport. Andreoff was recalled by the Flyers for the first time on November 8 and notched one assist in six games for Philadelphia.

Originally drafted in the third round (#80) in the 2011 NHL draft by the Los Angeles Kings, Andreoff has played 165 NHL games, mostly for the Kings, and has tallied 13 goals and 12 assists for 25 points and 214 penalty minutes. He made his NHL debut on October 14, 2014 against the Edmonton Oilers.

A native of Pickering, Ontario, Andreoff has played a total of 246 AHL games, with the Manchester Monarchs, Syracuse Crunch and Lehigh Valley. He has totaled 135 points with 60 goals and 75 assists and 429 penalty minutes. He set a career high during last season with 26 goals, 29 assists and 55 points for the Syracuse Crunch. He was second in the AHL with 150 penalty minutes.

Twarynski, 22, has played 12 games for Lehigh Valley this season and has two goals and one assist for three points. He originally made the Flyers out of training camp and made his NHL debut for Philadelphia on October 4, 2019 against the Chicago Blackhawks in Prague. Twarynski has played in 15 games for the Flyers this year and scored his first NHL goal on October 12 against the Vancouver Canucks.

Drafted in the third round (#82) by the Flyers in 2016, Twarynski played 69 games for Lehigh Valley last season and totaled 24 points on 10 goals and 14 assists during his rookie season. Prior to turning pro, the St. Albert, Alberta native played four seasons in the WHL, playing for the Calgary Hitman and Kelowna Rockets.

