Phantoms Power Play

December 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Phantoms In The Community:

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms hosted their sixth annual Teddy Bear Toss night on Saturday, December 14 and set a new team record, collecting 10,091 teddy bears and stuffed animals. Chris Bigras scored just 1:22 into the game against Hartford to bring the bears raining down from the crowd. On Monday morning, Bigras as well as Kurtis Gabriel and Nate Prosser, who assisted on the goal, were on hand to help deliver all the teddy bears to Valley Youth House for distribution to children in need across the Lehigh Valley.

Phantoms On The Ice:

Last Week:

Friday, December 13, 2019 -

LV Phantoms 0, Hartford Wolf Pack 4

Lehigh Valley kicked off a 3-in-3 weekend with a home-and-home series against the Hartford Wolf Pack in Connecticut on Friday night. The Phantoms fell to the first-place Wolf Pack for the first time this season with a 4-0 loss.

Saturday, December 14, 2019 -

LV Phantoms 4, Hartford Wolf Pack 2

The Phantoms bounced back in the rematch on Saturday back in Allentown, topping the Wolf Pack 4-2 on Teddy Bear Toss night. Chris Bigras, Nic Aube-Kubel, Gerry Fitzgerald and Maksim Sushko all scored for Lehigh Valley and J-F Berube made 26 saves on 28 shots in the victory.

Sunday, December 14, 2019 -

LV Phantoms 1, Hershey Bears 3

Lehigh Valley concluded a busy three-game weekend falling 3-1 on Sunday in Hershey. Andy Andreoff scored a power play goal for the Phantoms but that was the only tally they were able to get in the weekend finale.

Next Week:

Saturday, December 21, 2019

vs. Charlotte Checkers - Bojangles' Coliseum

The Phantoms will head down to Charlotte for the second and final time this season for a two-game series against the defending Calder Cup Champions. Lehigh Valley has gotten a point in every game against the Checkers this season, posting a 3-0-0-1 record through the first four of eight meetings this season.

Sunday, December 22, 2019

vs. Charlotte Checkers- Bojangles' Coliseum

Charlotte and Lehigh Valley will face off again on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 in the last game before Christmas break. The Phantoms have won three-straight games against the Checkers this year and Tyler Wotherspoon has led the way, posting six points in just three games against Charlotte.

3 Stars of the Week:

Make It Rain

Chris Bigras scored just 1:22 into the game on Saturday to bring over 10,000 teddy bears raining down from the stands at PPL Center. Thank you to all the fans who helped us set a new record of 10,091 stuffed animals that we were able to donate to Valley Youth House.

Show-Kase

Forward David Kase got the call to the show last week and made his NHL debut on December 11 in Colorado, becoming the sixth former Phantoms player already this season to make his debut for the Flyers.

Home Sweet Home

The PPL Center has been the friendly confines for the Phantoms this year, with nine of their 11 wins coming in Allentown and have posted a 9-3-1-2 record through the first 15 games in front of Phan Nation.

BROADCAST:

Service Electric's TV2 Sports will again be broadcasting all of the Phantoms' regular season home games live during the 2019-20 season. If you can't make it out to the rink, be sure to catch all the exciting action in high definition with Steve Degler, Todd Fedoruk, Doug Heater, Dan Fremuth and Kristi Fulkerson!

And be sure to catch each and every Phantoms game this season live on 1470-AM WSAN, 790-AM WAEB or via the Phantoms365 app! Join Bob Rotruck, for all of the heart-pumping action of Lehigh Valley Phantoms hockey whether the team is at home or on the road.

TICKETS & INFO

Tickets for each and every Phantoms home game throughout the 2019-20 season are available online at PhantomsHockey.com, by calling 610-224-GOAL [4625] or in-person at the QNB Box Office [7th & Hamilton].

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.