Carcone Looking Forward to Facing Former Teams

December 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





Michael Carcone will be facing a lot of familiar faces this week.

And he's embracing it.

"You get to see all your buddies and play against them," Carcone said. "You just want to show them how good you are and that they're not going to have an easy night."

Carcone will face the Utica Comets Wednesday night, a team he spent two and a half years with. Last Saturday he faced Toronto who he played 42 games with last season and will meet the Marlies again Dec. 21.

"They're definitely games I look forward to."

Leaving both organizations was not a decision Carcone made himself as both the Vancouver Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs traded him elsewhere. the 23-year-old. However, the 23-year-old, who is still awaiting his NHL debut, tries not to read into being traded too much.

"It's not really a good feeling to be traded," Carcone said. "Maybe they've given up on you but sometimes they also want to give you a fresh start. The best thing you can do is not look into it and play your game and try to impress where you are and move forward."

Having said that, the Ajax native looks back fondly on his time within the Comets organization in particular as that's where he got his start as a professional, playing 149 games. The Canucks had signed Carcone to an NHL entry-level contract in 2016 after his QMJHL career had come to an end with Drummondville.

"I enjoyed my time there," Carcone said. "I played two and a half years there and they did give me my start. I'm always going to be thankful for that and the people in the organization. There's some really good guys there as well as staff and management so I always look forward to playing them."

Moving to the present, the Ajax native signed a two-year, two-way deal with Ottawa on July 15 and in 25 games this season, has three goals and seven points. Between Utica and Toronto last season, Carcone established new career highs in goals (20) and points (44) and while the points haven't flowed as quickly in Belleville, he's enjoying playing with a high-paced, young team.

"There's a lot of depth here and there's young guys that are highly talented. I've been in their shoes once. It's exciting to watch and just be a part of. This is a team that's going to have a lot of success.

"The points are going to come so I'm just staying patient with it."

