Coyotes Recall Hill from Tucson on Emergency Basis
December 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that goaltender Adin Hill has been recalled on an emergency basis from the Tucson Roadrunners, the Coyotes American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
The 23-year-old Hill registered a 7-5-0 record with a 2.76 goals against average (GAA) and a .901 save percentage (SV%) with a shutout in 13 games with the Coyotes last season. The rookie netminder also earned the NHL's Second Star of the Week for the week of Nov. 26- Dec. 2, 2018.
The 6-foot-4, 203-pound native of Comox, BC has posted a 9-3-0 record with a 2.77 GAA and a .907 SV% with a shutout in 12 games with the Roadrunners this season.
Hill was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the third round (76th overall) in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.
