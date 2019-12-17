Sens Giving Back to Community During Holiday Season

With the Holiday Season in full swing as Dec. 25 approaches, the Belleville Senators continue to be out in the Bay of Quinte spreading holiday cheer.

Last week alone, the Sens distributed more than 400 tickets to upcoming games locally on behalf of Bell Canada, Rosebush Energies and CAA South Central.

The tickets were donated to Belleville General Hospital patients and employees, the Children's Foundation and volunteers at the Gleaner's Food Bank.

The donation to the BGH was part of an entire team visit last Thursday where players spent considerable time with staff and patients. The team also visited Trenton Memorial Hospital.

Additionally, the Senators visited two schools last week - Prince Charles Public School and Queen Elizabeth Public School - to take its in-season school visits into double digits already.

Senators players also assisted the Gleaners Food Bank volunteers for more than an hour Wednesday sorting food while other Sens players attended another 'All In' practice with the Quinte West Hawks Peewee AE team.

The Sens have also been active at Bay of Quinte Santa Claus Parades after attending in Belleville, Quinte West, Frankford and Picton in recent weeks.

