Roy, Wolves Rule School-Day Game
December 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Illinois - Center Nicolas Roy scored three goals and set up the fourth to lead the Chicago Wolves to a 4-1 victory over the San Antonio Rampage in a School-Day Game before 15,522 Tuesday morning at Allstate Arena.
Roy, who delivered the overtime game-winner Saturday against Milwaukee, notched goals in the second and third period Tuesday to erase a 1-0 deficit for the Wolves (13-15-2-0). He fed veteran forward Brandon Pirri for the third goal, then added an empty-netter in the final minute for his first hat trick with the Wolves.
"He was on the penalty kill, the power play, scored the shorthanded goal and then he's out there for (their) 6 on 5," said Wolves head coach Rocky Thompson. "He kind of did it all for us."
The Rampage (10-11-5-3) opened the scoring on defenseman Mitch Reinke's power-play goal at 10:27 of the second period. Reinke wound up from the point and whistled a wrister through traffic to give San Antonio the 1-0 lead.
San Antonio soon received another power-play chance, but the Wolves converted that into the equalizer. Patrick Brown battled to win a puck at the blue line while Roy sneaked behind the defense. Brown flipped the puck ahead to Roy, who went in alone on goaltender Adam Wilcox and deposited a backhand past him at 12:35 for a shorthanded goal.
Roy delivered again seven minutes into the third period to give the Wolves a 2-1 edge. Rookie forward Lucas Elvenes made a slick move at the red line to get past a defender and set up a pass to Curtis McKenzie, who dished quickly to Roy for the one-timer from the left circle.
After Rampage captain Jordan Nolan committed a match penalty, the Wolves took advantage of the subsequent five-minute power play with Pirri's sixth goal of the year. Pirri and Roy worked a give-and-go as Roy centered a pass to Pirri just above the crease for a redirect.
Roy notched an unassisted empty-net goal with 53.6 seconds left to finish the Wolves' first hat trick of the season.
Wolves goaltender Oscar Dansk (8-6-0) posted 23 saves to earn his fourth win in a row. Wilcox (2-3-3) stopped 22 of 25 shots in the loss.
The Wolves host the Texas Stars at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday as the Stanley Cup makes an appearance Sunday at Allstate Arena. For tickets, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
