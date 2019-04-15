RailRiders Go to Extras, Win Again

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders remain unbeaten at PNC Field this season after a 6-5 walk-off win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in 10 innings on Monday night. The occasion marks the second walk-off win for the RailRiders on the current homestand, and fifth straight win for the team.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th, Ryan Lavarnway catcher grounded the first pitch he saw from James Pazos down the third base line and past Mitch Walding to plate Estrada and hand the RailRiders a victory.

Lehigh Valley took a 4-0 the lead in the top of the second on a pair of two-run doubles, one from Malquin Canelo and the other by Phil Gosselin. That was the only blip on the radar for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lefty Nestor Cortes. In his third start of the season, Cortes lasted 5.0 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits, walking two and striking out five.

The RailRiders answered back in the bottom of the second against JoJo Romero. With one out and the bases loaded, Billy Fleming lifted a pitch over the wall in right field for a grand slam to tie the game at 4-4. The blast was Fleming's first round-tripper of the year and the first grand slam of his career.

Ryan McBroom gave the RailRiders a 5-4 lead with a solo home run in the bottom of the third. McBroom has now hit a home run in three consecutive games, and SWB has hit multiple home runs as a team in three straight contests.

In the top of the ninth, Tarpley allowed a leadoff double to Gosselin. A wild pitch advanced him to third base with no outs representing the tying run. Tarpley induced back-to-back groundouts to a drawn-in infield to hold the runner at third before Walding poked an opposite field single to plate Gosselin and tie the game at 5-5. The RailRiders pushed the winning run into scoring position in the bottom of the ninth, but were not able to score, sending the game to extra innings.

Cale Coshow recorded the final out in the ninth and stayed in for the 10th, and was immediately in a jam after hitting Damek Tomscha with a pitch to put runners at first and second with no outs. A wild pitch advanced both into scoring position with one out, but Coshow escaped the jam without any runs scoring.

In the bottom of the 10th, James Pazos retired Mike Ford on a groundball that advanced pace of play runner Thairo Estrada to third base with one out. The IronPigs opted to intentionally walk Trey Amburgey and Ryan McBroom, which loaded the bases and set up Lavarnway's heroics.

The RailRiders continue their three-game series with the Iron Pigs on Tuesday night at PNC Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. RHP Jonathan Loaisiga (NR) takes the mound for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, while Lehigh Valley counters with LHP Cole Irvin (0-0, 1.64 ERA). For tickets and more information, call (570) 969-BALL or slide to www.swbrailriders.com/tickets.

