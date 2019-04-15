Louisville Loses in Game One to Columbus, 4-3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats (5-7) were defeated by the Columbus Clippers (7-4)by a 4-3 score at Louisville Slugger Field. Bats starting pitcher, right-hander Lucas Sims (1-0, 3.77) had 10 strikeouts.

Sims pitched six full innings with the third strikeout of the game being his 800th career strikeout. He's the first Bats pitcher to have 10 or more strikeouts since Robert Stephenson had 13 strikeouts on August 13, 2018 at Columbus. Sims walked one and gave up three runs and six hits.

The Clippers' first run came from an Eric Haase two run home run off of Sims in the top of the second to bring the Clippers up 1-0. Columbus' Mark Mathias went 3-4 with two doubles in the game. Columbus combined for eight hits in the game.

Louisville countered the two runs in the top of the third when Nick Longhi, Christian Colon, Rob Refsnyder all had consecutive RBI singles to give the Bats the 3-2 lead. Kyle Wren had his first steal of the season for the Bats when he stole second after being walked in the fourth. Six Bats hitters had one hit in the game.

Columbus tied the game when Brandon Barnes got an RBI on a bases-loaded grounder that left him out at first. In the bottom of the eighth Clippers center fielder Oscar Mercado caught a ball at the wall hit by Rob Refsnyder. The Bats left three men in scoring position with two outs while the Clippers left six. Matt Bowman pitched 2.2 innings leaving the game with two men on and two outs in the top of the ninth. Jesus Reyes walked back-to-back batters to give Columbus the 4-3 advantage over the Bats.

Louisville stays home for the second game of the four-game series against the Columbus Clippers. First pitch is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m. with a right-hander matchup between Louisville's Keury Mella (0-1, 7.00) and the Clippers' Shao-Ching Chiang (0-1, 5.56).

