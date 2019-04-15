Blue Jays Option Gurriel Jr. to Bisons

The Toronto Blue Jays announced on Monday that they have purchased the contract of infielder Eric Sogard from the Bisons and optioned infielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to the Herd. Gurriel Jr. is expected to join Buffalo on the road in Pawtucket.

Gurriel Jr. played 37 games with the Bisons a season ago and hit .293 with eight doubles, five home runs and 30 RBI. He has spent the first few weeks of this season with Toronto and had four doubles and seven RBI in 13 games.

Sogard was on the Bisons 2019 Opening Day roster and appeared in nine games, hitting .267 with a home run and six RBI. Batting primarily out of the #2 spot in the order and playing second base, Sogard also drew a team-high seven walks for a 395 on-base pct. and an .828 OPS.

