International League Names Players of the Week

The International League announced today that Gwinnett second baseman Andres Blanco and Lehigh Valley right-hander Enyel De Los Santos have been named the League's Batter and Pitcher of the Week for the period covering April 8-14. In the season's second week, Gwinnett has already become the first team to capture a second weekly award, with Blanco following Mike Soroka, the previous IL Pitcher of the Week.

ANDRES BLANCO, Gwinnett Stripers IL BATTER OF THE WEEK Andres Blanco didn't collect a hit in any of his first three games this season, but since then he's been on fire. The veteran infielder has reeled off five consecutive games with a hit, including three contests with multiple hits to post an average for the week of .476. The highlight came Thursday at Louisville when Blanco went 4-for-4 and blasted a three-run homer in the process, and it just happened to be his 35th birthday. All ten of Blanco's hits and all ten of his RBI this season have come during his current five-game hitting streak, raising his average on the season to an impressive .333 thus far.

Andres Blanco is in his 18th season as a professional baseball player. He made his Major League debut in 2004 with the Royals and has also played for the Cubs, Rangers, and Phillies. He signed with Atlanta this past December as a free agent. Blanco is a native of Caracas, Venezuela.

ENYEL DE LOS SANTOS, Lehigh Valley IronPigs IL PITCHER OF THE WEEK Enyel De Los Santos took a no-hitter into the 6th inning on Friday as he led Lehigh Valley to a 3-0 victory over the Red Wings in Rochester. De Los Santos ultimately tossed 7.0 scoreless innings, allowing only a pair of hits while striking out nine and walking two. The victory was the second for De Los Santos in as many starts this season, and with 19 strikeouts he is tied atop the League leaderboard.

23-year-old Enyel De Los Santos is in his fifth season as a professional pitcher. He made both his Triple-A and Major League debuts in 2018. De Los Santos is a native of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic.

