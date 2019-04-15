Red Wings, Mets Postponed Monday

ROCHESTER, NY - Today's Rochester Red Wings game vs. the Syracuse Mets has been postponed due to rain.

The teams will play a doubleheader on Tuesday, April 16 at 5:05 p.m.

This is the third postponement for the Wings in 2019. Rochester had 15 weather-related delays, suspensions, or postponements in 2018.

Tickets to Sunday's game may be exchanged for any remaining home date this season. All exchanges must be made in person at the Ticket Office.

