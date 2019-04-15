Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (6-4) vs. Toledo Mud Hens (5-5)

The Indians go for their fourth home victory and third win over Toledo tonight in the opener of a four-game series. Game notes and lineups are attached.

Location: Victory Field

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m. EDT

Game #11 / Home #5: Indianapolis Indians (6-4) vs. Toledo Mud Hens (5-5)

Probables: RHP JT Brubaker (1-0, 2.53) vs. LHP Ryan Carpenter (0-1, 5.00)

Radio: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Comcast 90

LAST NIGHT: Indy's red-hot offense was cooled by Charlotte's Dylan Cease (5.0ip), Caleb Frare (1.0ip), Carson Fulmer (2.0ip) and Evan Marshall (1.0ip) in a 3-0 loss yesterday afternoon. The Tribe had just three hits and went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position. Rookie Davis' only blemish on his 5.0-inning start was a two-out solo homer surrendered to Matt Skole in the first inning. Davis limited the Knights to two hits and two walks with three strikeouts but took a tough-luck loss. Ryan Goins added insurance for the visitors with a two-run homer down the right field line in the eighth inning off Jesus Liranzo. The Tribe's best scoring chance came in the seventh when Will Craig roped a leadoff double to left, but he was eventually stranded at third as Indy was blanked for the first time in 2019.

STREAK SNAPPED: The Indians saw their six-game winning streak come to an end yesterday. During the stretch, Indy hit a league-best .338 (76-for-225) with 19 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 12 stolen bases and 43 runs scored, an average of 7.2 per game. The pitching staff also impressed during the stretch, recording a 3.17 ERA (19er/54.0ip) and .231 average against.

TONIGHT: Indianapolis and Toledo open a four-game set as the Tribe continue their 11-game homestand. Indy swept a brief two-game set last week at Fifth Third Field, winning 9-6 on Tuesday and a 4-3 nail-biter on Wednesday. The Indians and Mud Hens will send the same two pitchers to the bump that wrapped up last week's series; right-hander JT Brubaker (1-0, 2.53) for the Tribe and southpaw Ryan Carpenter (0-1, 5.00) for the Mud Hens.

HOOSIER LEGEND IN ATTENDANCE: Carl Erskine, 92, is in attendance with his wife and family for tonight's game on Jackie Robinson Day. The Anderson, Ind. native played with Robinson for parts of nine seasons and played in 12 seasons overall with the Brooklyn Dodgers (1948-59). Erskine pitched in 11 games over five different World Series and won a ring on Brooklyn's 1955 World Series championship team, when they defeated the Yankees. He is one of four players living from the '55 Brooklyn squad, joining Roger Craig, Sandy Koufax and Tommy Lasorda. He threw two no-hitters in his career, the first in 1952 vs. the Chicago Cubs and the second in 1956 vs. the New York Giants.

PROTECT THE VIC: The Indians are off to a 3-1 start at Victory Field. Since opening the park in July 1996, the Tribe have finished at or above .500 in 21 of 23 seasons at Victory Field, with the only losing home records coming in 2002 (35-38) and 2003 (35-37), when the Indians were the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. In seven of the last nine seasons, the Tribe have finished at or above .500 against Toledo at The Vic, as well.

JT AT HOME: JT Brubaker will make his first home start of 2019 after allowing three earned runs (2.53 ERA) in two road starts combined to begin the season. Last year at Victory Field, the 25-year-old went 4-1 with a 3.70 ERA (23er/56.0ip) in 10 starts. He held IL opposition to a .251 average and 1.23 WHIP, well below his road numbers a year ago (.283 average, 1.40 WHIP).

ROBINSON ROLLING: Tribe OF Trayvon Robinson has reached base safely in 13 of his last 19 plate appearances, recording two triples, two doubles, seven singles and two walks. He ranks third in the IL in batting (.462, 12-for-26), fourth in OBP (.516) and OPS (1.208) and tied for first in triples (2). He batted leadoff yesterday and went 1-for-4 with a single.

MUST BE BRYAN REYNOLDS OR SOMETHIN': Bryan Reynolds has reached base safely in all nine games he's played in so far this season. He did see his eight-game hitting streak come to an end yesterday, but he managed to work a walk to continue his on-base streak. He's batting .371 (13-for-35) with three homers, one triple, one double, four RBI and eight runs scored for the Tribe.

EASY FOR KE'BRYAN: After enduring a brief 0-for-9 slide to begin the season, Ke'Bryan Hayes has been swinging a hot bat. He is batting .367 (11-for-30) with one homer, six doubles and seven RBI during a seven-game hitting streak.

