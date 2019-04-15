Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Pawtucket (6:05 p.m.)

April 15, 2019 | 6:05 p.m. ET | McCoy Stadium | Pawtucket, RI | Game 11| Road Game #5

BUFFALO BISONS (2-8, T-5, -6.0 North) at PAWTUCKET RED SOX (6-4, 3rd, -2.0 North)

RHP Jacob Waguespack (1-1, 5.23) vs. RHP Mike Shawaryn (1-0, 3.18)

Today's Game

This evening the Bisons continue on their first roadtrip of the season. Buffalo is still in search of their first road win of the year, in addition to snapping the team's seven-game losing skid. The Herd is in Pawtucket for the first time this season, after hosting the PawSox for a weather-shortened two-game series at Sahlen Field last week.

Last Game: BUF 5, S/W-B 9

The Herd out hit Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but dropped the finale of the series at PNC Field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. accounted for three of the team's 13 hits in the loss, while four others had multi-hit performances for the Bisons. Ryan Tepera pitched in the 5th inning, his second MLB rehab appearance with the Herd. The righty also pitched on Friday in Moosic.

Pawtucket (0-2)

The Bisons are making their first trip to McCoy Stadium on the 2019 season. Buffalo and the Pawtucket Red Sox will meet nine total times in New England, with a quick two-game series in June and a four-game series in July. Last season the PawSox won the season series with 11 wins in 20 games against the Herd.

Today's Starter

Jacob Waguespack is making his third start of the season. The right hander got the ball on Opening Day, helping guide the Bisons to an 8-3 win over the RailRiders. Waguespack has eight strikeouts in his first start of the season. Five days later he suffered the loss against Pawtucket on 4/9.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 3-5 in Sunday's loss to the RailRiders. The 20-year-old is 5-10 at the plate with 5RBI, in addition to two walks. Guerrero hit a three-run home run in his first Triple-A game of the seasom last week.

Richard Urena

Infielder Richard Urena was optioned from the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend and joined the Bisons lineup on Sunday. Urena went 2-5 at the plate, collecting a triple along with 2RBI and a run scored. He appeared in eight games with the Blue Jays before being sent to the Herd.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (5-11) closed out their three-game homestand with an 8-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. Tonight the Blue Jays send RHP Matt Shoemaker to the mound in the opening game of a four-game series in Minnesota. After playing the Twins at Target Field, Toronto will play a three-game series in Oakland against the Athletics.

