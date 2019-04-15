Knights Drop Opener to Stripers 9-8 on Monday

(LAWRENCEVILLE, GA) - Second baseman Ryan Goins recorded a team-high three hits, left fielder Nicky Delmonico connected on his first home run of the season, but the Charlotte Knights dropped the opening game of their four-game series to the Gwinnett Stripers by a score of 9-8 on Monday at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, GA.

Offensively on Monday, the Knights once again put across a strong effort. The team combined on nine hits and eight runs, but fell just short to the Stripers, who recorded nine runs on nine hits. The Knights jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, and even possessed a 5-4 lead after the first four innings, but the Stripers battled back for the game one victory.

Charlotte RHP Donny Roach (0-1, 12.46) allowed eight runs on seven hits over five innings of work and was saddled with the loss.

Delmonico launched the lone home run of the game for the Knights -- a solo shot in the top of the eighth inning. Center fielder Charlie Tilson, who reached base four times, chipped in with his fourth multi-hit game of the season. The 26-year-old went 2-for-4 with two doubles, one run scored, one RBI, and two walks. Goins went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored.

Gwinnett LHP Jordan Harrison (1-0, 13.50) earned the win out of the bullpen on Monday despite allowing two runs over 1.1 innings pitched. RHP Elian Leyva recorded the final four outs to earn his first save of the season.

The Knights will continue their four-game road series against the Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves) on Tuesday night. Pre-game radio coverage of Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. game is set for 6:50 p.m. on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action. LHP Jordan Guerrero is expected to get the start for the Knights.

