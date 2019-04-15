Mud Hens Fall to Indians in Opener

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Toledo Mud Hens dropped the opening game of the series 9-1 to the Indianapolis Indians Monday evening at Victory Field.

The Mud Hens (5-6) left nine runners on base as the Indians (7-4) used two big innings to win.

Brandon Dixon shined at the plate going 2-for-4 and scoring the lone Toledo run. He also made some great defensive plays at first preventing Indianapolis hits.

The Indians struck first in the third inning as Cole Tucker hit a one out triple and came in to score as Elias Diaz doubled to deep left field.

In his first game back with the Mud Hens, Mikie Mahtook recorded a one out single in the fourth inning. In the 2018 season Mahtook hit .251 in 72 appearances for Toledo.

Bryan Reynolds doubled the Indianapolis lead in the fourth inning as he launched a one-out solo homerun over the left field wall. Eric Wood and Patrick Kivlehan earned back-to-back walks before Jake Elmore brought in both runs with a double to the right center field wall giving the Indians a 4-0 advantage.

Consecutive singles by Elmore and Tucker to lead off the seventh inning were enough to end Toledo starter LHP Ryan Carpenter's outing. Carpenter allowed seven hits and six earned runs while walking two and K-ing six before handing the ball to RHP Sandy Baez. Baez walked the first batter he faced to load the bases. Gregory Polanco then hit a single scoring Elmore and Tucker. Will Craig followed with a double clearing the bases and giving Indianapolis two more runs and an 8-0 lead.

Toledo fought back in the eighth inning when Danny Woodrow led off with a walk and Daz Cameron followed with a double to left field. Willi Castro was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs for the Mud Hens. Victor Reyes then struck out and Dawel Lugo ground into a double play to end the inning.

RHP Zac Houston came in to pitch for the Hens in the eighth inning relieving Baez. Baez allowed two earned runs on two hits while walking one and striking out one in one inning of work.

The Indians got on the righty early as Elmore hit a one out single and came in to score on a double by Tucker pushing Indianapolis' lead to nine.

The Mud Hens didn't go down without a fight as it avoided being shutout. Dixon hit a one out infield single and came in to score on a tow out double to center by Harold Castro. Castro was stranded at second as the Indians won game one 9-1.

What's Next:

The Mud Hens and Indians will square off for game two of the four game series tomorrow morning as first pitch from Victory field is set for 11:05 a.m.

#RoadToDetroit Report (rankings according to MLB.com 2019 Prospect Watch):

5. RHP Beau Burrows: DNP

8. OF Daz Cameron: 1-for-3

9. RHP Kyle Funkhouser: DNP

10. IF Willi Castro: 1-for-3

15. IF Dawel Lugo: 1-for-4

18. OF Jacob Robson: DNP

22. RHP Bryan Garcia: DNP (IL)

23. LHP Matt Hall: DNP

24. LHP Tyler Alexander: DNP

26. RHP Sandy Baez: DNP

Hens Notes:

- Willi Castro recorded a triple in the third inning to put the Mud Hens back in first at six triples as a club on the season.

- Seven Toledo players reached safely on hits in tonight's game.

