Mets and Red Wings Series Opener Postponed on Monday

April 15, 2019 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release





Rochester, NY - Monday's scheduled game between the Syracuse Mets and the Rochester Red Wings has been postponed because of rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday, April 16th with first pitch of game one scheduled for 5:05 p.m. The second game will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

LHP Héctor Santiago will start the first game for Syracuse opposite RHP Matt Magill for Rochester who is on a major-league rehab assignment. In the second game, LHP Ryan O'Rourke is scheduled to start for the Mets while RHP Kohl Stewart will be on the mound for the Red Wings.

