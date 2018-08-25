RailCats Acquire OF Huth from Cleburne, Re-Sign C Sneed

August 25, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release





GARY, Ind. - Gary acquired outfielder K.C. Huth from the Cleburne Railroaders in exchange for future considerations, re-signed catcher Jeffrey Sneed, signed and placed infielder Kevin Riley on the Inactive List, moved right-handed pitcher Gabe Perez from the Disabled List to the Inactive List, placed right-handed pitcher Robbie Coursel on the Inactive List and placed right-handed pitcher Peyton Sanderlin on the Disabled List on Friday night after the RailCats 7-1 loss to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

Huth slashed .250/.297/.315/613 with 34 runs, 84 hits, five doubles, four triples, three home runs, 18 RBIs, six hit by pitches, 17 walks and nine stolen bases in a team-high 89 games (87 starts). Huth signed with Cleburne for the first time in 2017, slashing .236/.283/.318/.601 with 30 runs, 75 hits, nine doubles, four triples, three home runs, 38 RBIs, six hit by pitches, 17 walks, 11 stolen bases and a team-high 15 sacrifice hits. Huth led all American Association outfielders in total chances (272) and assists (11).

Huth began his professional baseball career with the now defunct Joplin Blasters in 2016 following his senior season at West Virginia University. In 56 games with Joplin, Huth slashed .276/.306/.360/.665 with 23 runs, 56 hits, seven doubles, two triples, two home runs, 17 RBIs, six walks and seven stolen bases in 58 games (55 starts).

Sneed opened the season with the RailCats this season and returns after going 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in two games. Sneed signed his first professional baseball contract with Gary on June 25, 2017, following his redshirt-senior season at Newberry College. Sneed recorded his first professional hit in his first pro at-bat off Zack Dodson on June 29 against Winnipeg and hit .200 with one run in three games last year.

Riley just finished up his redshirt-senior season California State University at Northridge and was selected to the All-Big West Second Team after batting .273 with a .454 slugging percentage, 26 runs, 30 RBIs, 59 hits, 15 doubles and eight home runs in 56 games (54 starts). A native of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Riley posted a .992 fielding percentage at first base and finished third in homers and tied for fifth in doubles. As a redshirt-junior in 2017, Riley hit .291 with a .567 slugging percentage, 32 RBIs, 30 runs, 11 doubles, 10 walks, eight home runs and stole five bases. Riley played collegiately at Chaffey College from 2015-16 before transferring to CSU-Northridge. As a redshirt-sophomore at Chaffey in 2016, Riley was named the Foothill Conference MVP after hitting .392 with eight home runs, 56 RBIs and 20 doubles. Riley was granted a medical redshirt for the 2015 season, hitting .320 with 25 RBIs in a shortened season.

In 24 games (10 starts), Perez is 5-1 with five saves and a 3.21 ERA. The first-year RailCat has gone at least five innings in each of his last four starts and hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in each of them. Perez was traded from Kansas City to Gary in exchange for right-handed pitcher Jake Matthys on January 9.

Coursel, a native of Michigan City, Ind., signed his first Independent Professional contract with Gary on August 13 and finished without a record and two holds in five relief appearances. In 6.2 innings pitched, Coursel allowed seven runs on 12 hits, walked three batters and struck out nine. Coursel recorded a hold with a scoreless inning of relief in his first American Association appearance on August 14. vs. Winnipeg.

Sanderlin signed his first professional baseball contract Gary before game two of Thursday's doubleheader and tossed five shutout innings in victory in his pro debut. Sanderlin retired nine of the first 10 hitters he faced and yielded just three hits, walked none and struck out five vs. Fargo-Moorhead.

The right-hander just won a Northwoods Summer Baseball League Championship with the Fond du lac Dock Spiders on Saturday before signing with Gary. A native of Collierville, Tenn., Sanderlin recorded a no-decision in the deciding game of the NWL Championship Series on Saturday, yielding three runs (two earned), on seven hits, no walks and five strikeouts over 5.2 innings. Sanderlin finished 1-0 with a 2.79 ERA in two starts in the postseason and finished 3-0 with a complete game shutout and 1.80 ERA in eight games (five starts) during the regular season with the Dock Spiders. In 35 innings during the regular season, Sanderlin allowed just seven earned runs on 25 hits, seven walks and struck out 23 hitters.

As a redshirt-senior at Christian Brothers University, Sanderlin was named Second Team All-Gulf South Conference (GSC) after going 5-8 with seven complete games (two shutouts) and a 3.39 ERA in 14 games (13 starts). Sanderlin led the Buccaneers with 77 strikeouts in a team-high 101 innings. Sanderlin ranks first in school history in batters faced (1,401) and second all-time in starts (43) and innings pitched (306.1). Sanderlin went 4-7 with four complete games (one shutout) and a save in a team-high 18 games (15 starts) as a redshirt-junior in 2017. Sanderlin struck out a team-best 74 hitters in a team-high 88.1 innings. As a redshirt-sophomore in 2016, Sanderlin went 2-10 with a 7.75 ERA in a team-high 17 games (11 starts). The right-hander also led the Buccaneers in innings pitched (74.1) and strikeouts (45). Sanderlin redshirted in 2015 after going 2-6 with a 4.64 ERA in 12 games (four starts) as a true freshman.

Gary and Fargo-Moorhead play one another for the final time during the regular-season on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. RailCats send LHP Lars Liguori (3-7, 3.75) to the mound in the series finale against RedHawks RHP Trey McNutt (6-7, 5.71). Saturday's game is the return of Clunker Car Night and is another Kids Run the Bases and Signature Saturday, courtesy of AccessAbilities, Inc. The RailCats will be raffling off cars throughout Saturday's game and can enter the raffle by simply purchasing a ticket to the game.

Ticket packages for the 2018 Gary SouthShore RailCats season are available online at railcatsbaseball.com and can also be purchased by calling the RailCats ticket line at (219) 882-BALL. The RailCats box office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

