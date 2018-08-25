AirHogs Head to Lincoln After Finale Loss to Wichita

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - The Texas AirHogs finished the three-game set with a 6-1 loss to the Wichita Wingnuts Saturday night at AirHogs Stadium. Texas travels to Lincoln to open a seven-game road trip Sunday at 5:05.

Casio Grider and Correlle Prime each finished with three hits. Prime scored Grider with an RBI double in the bottom of the third to account for the team's only scoring in the game. Greg Golson finished with two hits and a walk.

Sean Stutzman (0-4) got the start for Texas and allowed five runs (four earned) over four innings. He allowed seven hits and four walks while striking out five. The Wingnuts tagged him for all five runs in the second and third innings. Casey Harman (11-4) earned the win for Wichita by striking out a season-best 10 over six innings of one-run ball.

Wichita (57-35) was paced by Chase Simpson. The Dallas native smashed his 13th homer of 2018 to highlight a three-run inning in the third. Logan Watkins finished 4 for 4 with a walk and an RBI. Zach Nehrir posted three RBIs.

The two teams combined to leave 26 on base - 14 for Wichita and 12 for Texas. Stewart Ijames, Cao Jie, and Hu Jinyong all had one hit for the AirHogs. Chen Zhongyang posted two innings of scoreless relief. Conner Camacho fired one.

The AirHogs (24-67) travel to Lincoln (45-46) for a three-game set starting Sunday at 5:05. Starters for both teams are TBA. A live stream of all the action will be available at mixlr.com/TXAirHogs.

The AirHogs - powered by Beijing Shougang Eagles will play their final home game of the season September 2 vs. Cleburne. Visit AirHogsBaseball.com for more information on tickets. For the latest news, follow the team on Twitter and Facebook @TXAirHogs.

