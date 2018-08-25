Wichita Takes Care of Business, Sweeps AirHogs

GRAND PRAIRIE, Tex. - The Wichita Wingnuts jumped out to an early lead and never looked back on Saturday night, downing the Texas AirHogs 6-1 at AirHogs Stadium. The win meant not just a series sweep for the Wingnuts but also a season sweep, as Wichita defeated Texas in all 13 meetings during the season. The Wingnuts also swept the season series from Winnipeg and Sioux Falls.

Wichita (57-35) jumped all over Texas starter Sean Stutzman (0-4), grabbing two runs in the second and three more in the third. Zach Nehrir got the scoring started with a two-out, two-run single, then in the third Chase Simpson clobbered a two-run homer and Logan Watkins added a sacrifice fly for a 5-0 lead.

That would be more than enough run support for Casey Harman (11-4), who struck out a career-high 10 batters while tossing six strong innings. He held Texas (24-67) to six hits while only walking one.

Correlle Prime doubled home the AirHogs only run of the game in the third, but the Wingnuts restored the five-run cushion on a Nehrir sacrifice fly. Nehrir drove home three runs in the game, tying a season high. Watkins finished with four hits, while Nick Rotola notched his first three-hit game as a professional.

Seth Harvey, Scott Kuzminsky, and Austin Boyle each worked a scoreless inning in relief to nail down the victory.

