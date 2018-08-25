Wichita Takes Care of Business, Sweeps AirHogs
August 25, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Wichita Wingnuts News Release
GRAND PRAIRIE, Tex. - The Wichita Wingnuts jumped out to an early lead and never looked back on Saturday night, downing the Texas AirHogs 6-1 at AirHogs Stadium. The win meant not just a series sweep for the Wingnuts but also a season sweep, as Wichita defeated Texas in all 13 meetings during the season. The Wingnuts also swept the season series from Winnipeg and Sioux Falls.
Wichita (57-35) jumped all over Texas starter Sean Stutzman (0-4), grabbing two runs in the second and three more in the third. Zach Nehrir got the scoring started with a two-out, two-run single, then in the third Chase Simpson clobbered a two-run homer and Logan Watkins added a sacrifice fly for a 5-0 lead.
That would be more than enough run support for Casey Harman (11-4), who struck out a career-high 10 batters while tossing six strong innings. He held Texas (24-67) to six hits while only walking one.
Correlle Prime doubled home the AirHogs only run of the game in the third, but the Wingnuts restored the five-run cushion on a Nehrir sacrifice fly. Nehrir drove home three runs in the game, tying a season high. Watkins finished with four hits, while Nick Rotola notched his first three-hit game as a professional.
Seth Harvey, Scott Kuzminsky, and Austin Boyle each worked a scoreless inning in relief to nail down the victory.
The Wingnuts will be off on Sunday, before opening up a two-game series against the Gary SouthShore RailCats on Monday at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM, and will be broadcast on 1410 AM/93.9 FM KGSO, TuneIn and americanassociationbaseball.tv.
For information on season tickets, group outings, and party packages, call the Wingnuts main office at (316) 264-NUTS, or visit the Wingnuts official website at www.wichitawingnuts.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from August 25, 2018
- Wichita Takes Care of Business, Sweeps AirHogs - Wichita Wingnuts
- American Association Game Recaps - AA
- Big Hit Eludes Saltdogs in 8-3 Loss in Cleburne - Lincoln Saltdogs
- AirHogs Head to Lincoln After Finale Loss to Wichita - Texas AirHogs
- Canaries Win Rubber Game with Shutout of X's - Sioux City Explorers
- Saints Lose 12-4, But Magic Number for Playoff Berth Drops to Four - St. Paul Saints
- Nordgren, Birds Shut out Explorers for Series Win - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Railroaders Stave off Sweep by Saltdogs - Cleburne Railroaders
- RailCats Reduce Magic Number to 4 with 4-2 Win over RedHawks - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- Saints Add Outfield Depth Prior to Deadline, Sign Golden Gopher Alex Boxwell - St. Paul Saints
- Wingnuts Ink Rookie Righty Pastora, Activate Harvey - Wichita Wingnuts
- RailCats Acquire OF Huth from Cleburne, Re-Sign C Sneed - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- Sandlot Night: a Feast for the Beast - Kansas City T-Bones
- AirHogs Look to Salvage Saturday vs. Wichita - Texas AirHogs
- Strikeouts Hurt Canaries in Road Loss to Sioux City - Sioux Falls Canaries
- X's in the Post Season After Win over Canaries - Sioux City Explorers
- Chicago Falls to St. Paul on Misty Night in Rosemont - Chicago Dogs
- Ibarra Carries Saltdogs to 10-3 Win - Lincoln Saltdogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.