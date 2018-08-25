Saints Add Outfield Depth Prior to Deadline, Sign Golden Gopher Alex Boxwell

ROSEMONT, IL - Prior to the 11:59 p.m. deadline on Friday night the St. Paul Saints added a little more depth to their roster as they inch closer to a playoff berth. They signed University of Minnesota outfielder Alex Boxwell to his first professional contract.

The 22-year-old former Minnesota Mr. Baseball finalist, spent all four years in college with the Golden Gophers. During his senior season in 2018 he hit .258 with six home runs and 34 RBI in 50 games. In 182 at bats he scored 32 runs, had eight doubles, one triple, swiped 21 bases in 26 attempts, with a .312 on base percentage and a .412 slugging percentage. Boxwell was rewarded for a solid Regional by being selected to the NCAA Minneapolis Regional All-Tournament Team in helping guide the Golden Gophers to the Super Regional against Oregon State. His Regional was highlighted by a 2-3 effort where he doubled, homered, and drove in four against #19 UCLA. During the season Boxwell swiped a base in six straight games, and eight total, from May 12-23.

In 2017, during his junior season, Boxwell hit .253 with six home runs and 14 RBI in 40 games. In 146 at bats he scored 28 runs, had one double, four triples, stole seven bases, with a .329 on base percentage and a .438 slugging percentage. His six home runs led the team.

Boxwell's best season came during his sophomore season in 2016 where he hit .327 with a home run and 16 RBI in 48 games. In 110 at bats he scored 19 runs, smashed 10 doubles, a triple, had a .327 on base percentage, and a .464 slugging percentage. He led the team during Big 10 play with a .392 average, .588 slugging percentage, and .458 on base percentage.

As a freshman Boxwell hit .194 with two home runs and six RBI in 32 games. In his Golden Gophers debut on February 15 at Houston, he went 2-4 with two runs scored.

Boxwell graduated from Coon Rapids High School where he was an All-State selection and hit .506 with three home runs and 10 stolen bases as a senior. He was a Minnesota Mr. Baseball Finalist. In his high school career Boxwell was a two-time All-Northwest Suburban Conference selection. He helped guide the Cardinals to the Minnesota State Class 3A state semifinals as a junior where he hit .430 for the season. He was also an All-Conference football player and played basketball.

In order to make room for Boxwell the Saints placed infielder Jake Smith on the inactive list.

The Saints roster now stands at the league maximum of 23, 11 pitchers and 12 position players.

