AirHogs Look to Salvage Saturday vs. Wichita

August 25, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Texas AirHogs News Release





GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - The Texas AirHogs dropped the second of their three-game set with the Wichita Wingnuts 8-0 Friday night. The teams close the series Saturday night before the AirHogs depart on a seven-game road trip to Lincoln, Sioux City and Cleburne starting Sunday.

Texas starter Zhang Haonan (0-3) limited Wichita to one run over the game's first six innings before Wichita ran away late. The start was the best of the season for Zhang, who allowed only a homer to Tony Thomas in the second, a run that went down as unearned after a dropped foul ball error. The starter walked six but effectively escaped trouble all evening.

He exited in the seventh, giving way to Austin Orvis and Taylor Wright, who were tagged for seven runs over the game's final three frames. Thomas paced the way for Wichita with two home runs.

The AirHogs struggled with the bats over seven innings vs. Wichita starter Travis Banwart (7-4), who limited the team to just four hits and did not allow a man in scoring position. Han Jichao finished with two hits for the AirHogs. Felix Carvallo finished the game on the mound for Wichita.

The AirHogs (24-66) close the three-game home set vs. the Wingnuts (56-35) Saturday at 7:05. LHP Sean Stutzman (0-3, 8.20 ERA) is expected to start for Texas. LHP Casey Harman (10-4, 3.79 ERA) is expected to start for the Wingnuts.

The AirHogs - powered by Beijing Shougang Eagles will play their final home game of the season September 2 vs. Cleburne. Visit AirHogsBaseball.com for more information on tickets for all AirHogs home games. For the latest news, follow the team on Twitter and Facebook @TXAirHogs. Media inquiries: jzanaboni@texasairhogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 25, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.