American Association Game Recaps

Gary SouthShore 4, Fargo-Moorhead 2 - Box Score

After falling behind 2-0, the Gary SouthShore RailCats scored four unanswered runs to top the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 4-2.

The RedHawks took the lead in the fourth inning when LF Brennan Metzger hit a lead-off home run. Later in the inning, CF Devan Ahart lifted a sac fly that plated DH Chris Jacobs. The RailCats tied things up in the bottom of the sixth after LF Tillman Pugh (2-for-3) scored on a wild pitch and RF Colin Willis scored on a sac fly from C Andy Paz.

Gary SouthShore took the lead for good in the next inning when Willis singled home 2B/3B Will Savage and Pugh scored when DH Ronnie Mitchell reached on an error.

The magic number for the RailCats now sits at four.

Sioux Falls 3, Sioux City 0 - Box Score

The Sioux Falls Canaries blanked the Sioux City Explorers 3-0 on Saturday night at Mercy field to win the series.

The Canaries opened the scoring in the top of the third inning when 1B Jeff Malm hit a two-run home run, his third homer of the year. Sioux Falls added another run in the fifth when RF Mike Hart (2-for-4) singled home C Maxx Garrett. LF Jabari Henry added a pair of hits for the Canaries.

For the Explorers, RF Michael Lang and LF Blake Schmit each had two hits on the night.

Starting pitcher Miles Nordgren earned the win for the Canaries as he worked seven innings and allowed five hits, one walk and struck out three batters.

Wichita 6, Texas 1 - Box Score

A strong start for the Wichita Winguts paved the way to a 6-1 win against the Texas AirHogs.

Wichita scored a pair of runs in the second when CF Zach Nehrir (2-for-3) singled home 3B Chase Simpson and C Logan Trowbridge. Simpson tacked on two more with a homer in the top of the third and Trowbridge also scored later in the inning on a sac fly from DH Logan Watkins (4-for-4).

The AirHogs' lone run came in the bottom of the frame as DH Correlle Prime (3-for-5) doubled to score SS Casio Grider (3-for-4).

Wichita plated the final run in the seventh thanks to a sac fly from Nehrir.

Cleburne 8, Lincoln 3 - Box Score

After posting four runs in the bottom of the first inning, the Cleburne Railroaders led the rest of the way to claim an 8-3 win against the Lincoln Saltdogs.

LF Brandon Jacobs (2-for-5) hit a solo home run in the top of the first inning but the Railroaders answered in the bottom of the frame as 3B Patrick Palmeiro (2-for-5) singled home RF Hunter Clanin (3-for-5) and then scored alongside 1B Levi Scott (3-for-4) on a double from CF Cameron Monger (3-for-4). Monger scored on a single from C Michael Gulino two batters later.

The Railroaders tacked on two more runs in the third thanks to a wild pitch and a sac fly from Gulino. Monger provided the final two runs with a two-run homer in the seventh.

Chicago 12, St. Paul 4 - Box Score

The Chicago Dogs turned 13 hits into 12 runs as they topped the St. Paul Saints 12-4.

CF Kenny Wilson went 3-for-5 with four RBIs and three runs scored including two home runs. LF Joe Benson also had three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored with a pair of doubles. RF Rubi Silva also homered and finished the night 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs. SS Stephen Perez went 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI.

For the Saints, six different batters each had one hit including DH Brady Shoemaker and C Justin O'Conner who each homered.

Kansas City 18, Winnipeg 6 - Box Score

The Kansas City T-Bones scored in six of the eight frames they went to the plate and rolled to an 18-6 against the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

Eight of the nine T-Bones recorded hits in the game as the team racked up 19 hits and 17 RBIs. CF Todd Cunningham went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run, two RBIs and six runs scored. LF Ryan Brett, DH Colin Walsh and 1B Noah Perio Jr. each added three hits a piece and Perio Jr. ended up with six RBIs on the night. 3B Mason Davis and 2B Alay Lago chipped in a pair of hits.

For the Goldeyes, DH Grant Heyman and C Tyler Baker each had two hits including a home run.

