Sermo Ends Wingnuts Postseason Chances

September 2, 2018





WICHITA, Kan. - Two home runs and four RBI from Sioux City third baseman Jose Sermo powered the Explorers to a 4-0 win over the Wichita Wingnuts on Sunday afternoon at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium. The defeat officially eliminates the Wingnuts from the American Association playoff race.

The game began with Wingnuts starter Charlie Gillies (7-7) and Sioux City starter Luis Mateo (11-5) trading zeroes through the first five innings. In the sixth, however, the Explorers (71-28) put the first two men on against Gillies before Sermo blasted a three-run homer over the batter's eye in centerfield for a 3-0 lead.

Sermo was back at it again in the top of the eighth, lining a solo shot to right off Wingnuts reliever Scott Kuzminsky.

Mateo was excellent for Sioux City, shutting out the Wingnuts (60-39) on just three hits over seven innings. The righty struck out five and walked four, preventing any Wingnuts runner from reaching third base.

The Wingnuts conclude their series against the Explorers on Sunday afternoon. The game will be the last in the history Lawrence-Dumont Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 PM, and will be broadcast on 1410 AM/93.9 FM KGSO, TuneIn and americanassociationbaseball.tv.

