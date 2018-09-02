Watch Every 2018 RailCats Playoff Game with the "Playoff Pass"

The Gary SouthShore RailCats are excited to offer their fans a unique opportunity to purchase a 2018 Playoff Pass that includes tickets to all 2018 American Association playoff games played at the Steel Yard!

Two passes are being offered:

Box Seat Pass - $20 - Good for one box seat ticket to every home playoff game

Reserved Seat Pass - $18 - Good for one reserved seat ticket to every home playoff game

Those who purchase the pass will be able to pick up their tickets at will call on game day.

The RailCats will play the St. Paul Saints in the North Division Series starting September 4th with game times and locations to be determined. In the event the RailCats advance to the American Association Finals, the playoff pass will include tickets to those games. The RailCats could host a minimum of 1 and a maximum of 6 home games in the American Association playoffs between September 4th and September 16th.

Passes may be purchased online at railcatsbaseball.com or at the Steel Yard Box Office.

