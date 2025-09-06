Racing Louisville FC vs Portland Thorns FC

Published on September 5, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Katie O'Kane scores early for Racing Louisville but Julie Dufour and the Portland Thorns come out victorious with a 2-1 win.

