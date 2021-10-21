Priskie Returns to Panthers
October 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
Chase Priskie is headed back to the NHL, as the Panthers have recalled the blue liner from Charlotte.
Priskie appeared in both of the Checkers' two games this season, notching an assist on Alex True's game-winning power-play goal on Sunday. This marks his second NHL recall for the native Floridian as he awaits his NHL debut here in his third pro season.
Heading into a two-game set at home against the Hershey Bears starting on Friday, the Checkers now have seven options on the blue line with the departure of Priskie.
