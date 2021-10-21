Comets Recall Goaltender Mareks Mitens

Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, announced today that the club has recalled goaltender, Mareks Mitens, from the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL. This move comes in concert with the New Jersey Devils recall of Comets' goaltender, Nico Daws.

Mitens, 23, played four seasons at Lake Superior State University before signing an amateur tryout contract with the Binghamton Devils. In four appearances with Binghamton last season, Mitens went 1-3 with a 2.81 goals against average and a .899 save percentage. Mitens, born in Ventspils, Latvia, finished his senior year with a WCHA Championship and trip to the NCAA Tournament. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound goaltender was named to the WCHA Second All-Star Team during the 2020-21 campaign.

The Comets will play their second game of the season tomorrow night at the Adirondack Bank Center against the Providence Bruins at 7:00 PM. The following night, the team will make their way to Syracuse for their first road game as they play their division rival, the Crunch at 7:00 PM. For ticket information, please visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

