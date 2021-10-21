IceHogs to Donate $1,750 to Rock House Kids in Partnership with Meijer and Support from the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation

Throughout the 2020-21 season Meijer donated $25 to Rock House Kids every time the IceHogs scored first, due to the Meijer First Goal Frenzy promotion. The Rockford IceHogs, with the generous support of the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation, matched the donation.

Rock House Kids is a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization that strives to feed Rockford's inner-city children physically, spiritually, and emotionally. Since 1999, they have cared for kids, ages 6-18, by providing a safe, warm, and nurturing environment four evenings a week. Some of the topics taught are manners, purity, and gang avoidance and prevention. At the end of each evening, the children leave with a bag of kid-friendly, non-perishable food items to help sustain them when they are away from our program. Throughout the year we provide the children with important items such as coats, shoes, boots, socks, hats and mittens, hygiene supplies, blanket and pillow, flashlight, school supplies, and even birthday and Christmas gifts.

Meijer an official partner of the Rockford IceHogs and teamed up with the club for the First Goal Fundraiser promotion for the 2021-22 season where they will donate $50 for every game-opening goal the IceHogs score supporting Rock House Kids.

