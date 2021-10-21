MacKinnon and Seeler to Phantoms

October 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced that defenseman Nick Seeler has been loaned to the team by the Philadelphia Flyers, according to Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher. The Phantoms have also announced that defenseman Ryan MacKinnon has been recalled to the Phantoms from his loan to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Seeler, 28, has played in two games for the Flyers this season including a Monday night game against Seattle in which he ignited the Flyers fans with his fight and passion. Seeler has played in 107 career NHL games mostly with the Minnesota Wild. Last year he played in six games for the Chicago Blackhawks.

MacKinnon, 27, has yet to appear in a regular season game for the Phantoms. The native of Summerside, Prince Edward Island has played in 17 career AHL games with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers scoring 0-3-3 and also 124 career ECHL games with the Worcester Railers scoring 11-39-50.

The 2021-2022 regular season at PPL Center will kick off with "Opening Weekend" October 22-24 beginning with the U.S. Women's National Team taking on Canada on Friday, October 22 in the "My Why" tour.

That is followed by the first Phantoms Opening Weekend featuring a WHITE OUT as the Phantoms take on the Hartford Wolf Pack on October 23 including a Rally Towel Giveaway followed by a Sunday afternoon clash at 3:05 p.m. against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on October 24. Fans are encouraged to wear white to the game and to enjoy the festivities of the Phantoms Frenzy outside PPL Center before each game this weekend including live music and restaurant discounts.

