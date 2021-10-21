Monsters Recall Goaltender Jet Greaves from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Monsters recalled goaltender Jet Greaves from the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings.

In 33 appearances for the OHL's Barrie Colts in 2019-20, Greaves posted a record of 13-15-2 with two shutouts, a 3.99 goals-against average (GAA), and .888 save percentage (S%). A 6'0", 170 lb. left-catching native of Cambridge, ON, Greaves, 20, contributed a record of 20-27-5 with three shutouts, a 3.71 GAA, and .899 S% in 60 career OHL appearances, all for Barrie, spanning two seasons from 2018-20.

