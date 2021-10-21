Monsters Recall Goaltender Jet Greaves from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings
October 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Monsters recalled goaltender Jet Greaves from the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings.
In 33 appearances for the OHL's Barrie Colts in 2019-20, Greaves posted a record of 13-15-2 with two shutouts, a 3.99 goals-against average (GAA), and .888 save percentage (S%). A 6'0", 170 lb. left-catching native of Cambridge, ON, Greaves, 20, contributed a record of 20-27-5 with three shutouts, a 3.71 GAA, and .899 S% in 60 career OHL appearances, all for Barrie, spanning two seasons from 2018-20.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 21, 2021
- Monsters Recall Goaltender Jet Greaves from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings - Cleveland Monsters
- Jets Recall Forward Dominic Toninato from the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Details for Party on the Plaza Presented by Galaxy Media October 23 - Syracuse Crunch
- IceHogs to Donate $1,750 to Rock House Kids in Partnership with Meijer and Support from the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation - Rockford IceHogs
- Comets Recall Goaltender Mareks Mitens - Utica Comets
- Wolf Pack Announce Time Changes to 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Priskie Returns to Panthers - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Recall Goaltender Jet Greaves from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Gabriel Carlsson from Monsters
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Yegor Chinakhov from Monsters
- Monsters Use Late Dramatics to Best Crunch in 5-4 Win
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Justin Danforth from Monsters