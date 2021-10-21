Download the Brand New Condors App Built by PCL Construction

October 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - Download the brand new Condors mobile app built by PCL Construction and designed by HockeyTech. Features include real-time game updates, the PCL Hardest Worker of the Game, enter to win jersey raffles, and the latest breaking news and social media for the team. The app is available in the App Store or Google Play by simply searching "Bakersfield Condors."

HockeyTech provides the mobile app and website for the American Hockey League and allows for seamless utilization of HockeyTech's LeagueStat live scoring and stats system within the app.

Download it today and enter to win two jersey raffles (Sam Gagner, Matthew Benning) available under the Fan Zone section of the menu.

The Condors head to Ontario Friday to take on the Reign and host Stockton on Saturday at 7 p.m. It will be the debut of the PCL Hardest Worker of the Game where fans can vote on the game's hardest worker. Make sure to enable push notifications to receive the latest news and experiences on your device. Track the team while on the road!

If you had the old app downloaded, you can delete it as it is no longer operational.

