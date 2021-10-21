Join the Griffins for a Three-Game Homestand

October 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 vs. Chicago Wolves

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

Winning Wednesdays: Every time the Griffins win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday game. To redeem a Winning Wednesday ticket, please visit the box office following the Winning Wednesday game, The Zone during normal business hours, or the Van Andel Arena box office prior to the next Wednesday game beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans who exchange their Winning Wednesday ticket at The Zone on a non-game day will receive 20% off the purchase of one item (excluding jerseys). One discount per person present.

Library Nights: For all Wednesday and Sunday games during the Grand Rapids Griffins' 2021-22 regular season, present your Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase either an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $14 (regularly $16 advance and $19 day of game), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $17 (regularly $19 advance and $22 day of game), or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $20 (regularly $22 advance and $25 day of game). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability. For schedule information, visit griffinshockey.com.

Pepsi Reading Goals: Children with Griff's Reading Goals bookmarks who have completed the required three hours of reading can redeem their bookmark for two free Upper Level tickets to any of the following games: Oct. 27 and 31; Dec. 19 and 22.

Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Go Orange Night presented by Kids' Food Basket

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Chris Terry Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Kids' Food Basket: The first 2,500 fans will receive a Chris Terry bobblehead.

Post-Game Jersey Auction: Select game-worn Go Orange jerseys will be autographed and available for auction following the game in Sections 121 and 122. A jersey raffle from 6 p.m. to the conclusion of the second period will also take place. A select number of game-worn jerseys will be available via the DASH Auction app, a digital auction platform. Fans can download the DASH Auction app via iOS or Android devices in the app store and select Grand Rapids Griffins as their favorite team. Fans can also text DASH to 66866 to download the app. All proceeds raised via the auction and raffles will go to Kids' Food Basket.

Buddy's Pizza Friends & Family 4-Packs: These packs are available for all Saturday games, each pack includes four tickets, one four square cheese pizza at Buddy's Pizza and $20 in concession cash for a great low price. Visit griffinshockey.comf4p or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2. Continuing this season, fans may use their concession cash to purchase healthy choice menu options at the stand located outside of section 126, including low-fat yogurt, apples, oranges, granola bars and smoothies.

Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 vs. Chicago Wolves

Jake Engel Memorial Dog Game presented by Nestle Purina

Time: 4 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 3 p.m. for the general public, 2:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

Costume Contest for Dogs and Their Owners: Dress up in your Halloween costume with your dog and you could win fun prizes.

Sunday is Fun Day: For all Sunday games, enjoy $1 small Pepsi drinks and $1 small ice cream cups from 3-5 p.m.

