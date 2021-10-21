Jets Recall Forward Dominic Toninato from the Manitoba Moose

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have recalled forward Dominic Toninato from the Manitoba Moose.

Toninato, 27, has played two games for the Moose this season and has one assist and two penalty minutes. The Duluth, Minn. native played two games for the Jets in 2020-21 and recorded one assist. Toninato's first goal for Winnipeg was the game winner in Game One of the Jets' First Round series sweep over Edmonton, one of his three playoff games for the club. He also played three games for the Manitoba Moose last season and had three goals. Toninato has played 87 NHL games for the Jets, Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche and recorded 15 points (5G, 10A) and 49 penalty minutes.

Dominic Toninato

Centre

Born Mar 9 1994 -- Duluth, MN

Height 6.02 -- Weight 191 -- Shoots L

